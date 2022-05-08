Cost Of New Sewer Pump Station At Lookout Mountain, Ga., Rises To $2 Million; Rob Bentley Joins Sewer Board

The Sewer Advisory Board and the town of Lookout Mountain, Ga., is facing a substantial cost increase in building a new sewer pump station from the initial estimate of $950,000, officials said at a special council meeting on Thursday. The cost has now increased to around $2 million or more.

At this time, the new pump station is in the design phase. A new pumping station is needed to replace the original one that has been experiencing problems.

Most recently, a generator that is needed for the system to work failed. That required the city to rent a replacement until deciding what to do about the costly replacement. In addition to increased efficiencies, the new pump station will also increase capacity which is expected with the growth of new development in the south end of the town. Already, meters have been added at Covenant College and Brow Wood/Thrive that will register accurate water usage at those locations.

A sewer advisory board for Lookout Mountain, Ga. was created in 2012 to guide upgrades and find cost savings for an aging system. Jimmy Campbell, a community volunteer, was named chairman of the board from the beginning. He remained in that position until around five years ago when he got involved with other projects in the city. At that time Wes Hasden stepped into the role of chairman and Mr. Campbell became vice chairman. In March, he had a conversation with Mayor David Bennett proposing an orderly process to find his replacement.

At the special called meeting, a motion to appoint city resident Rob Bentley as Mr. Campbell’s replacement on the SBA was approved. Mr. Hasden, the current chairman of the SAB, sent the council a letter of appreciation for Mr. Campbell’s years of service and his “institutional knowledge of the system” as well as his financial acumen on behalf of the city. He said he hopes the board will be able to call on Mr. Campbell in the future to provide assistance.

Other undertakings Mr. Campbell has performed on behalf of the city include the initial work for the city’s new comprehensive plan, that was in development for two years and was adopted in February. This plan was created to guide future development of Lookout Mountain, Ga. As chairman of the Comprehensive Plan Committee, he worked with city’s planning commission and the state agency, Northwest Georgia Regional Commission, which fine-tuned the initial work that Mr. Campbell organized.



Most visible, is the work that he has done on the beautification committee. He has successfully brought together the city, volunteers, available property and money to pay for building public spaces for all to enjoy.

In this capacity, he has guided the creation of parks that have been built in the city and others that are in process, and has obtained money to fund them. The new Fairy Trail Garden that opened in September 2021 on Whitt Road was designed and built under his direction and in conjunction with a landscape designer and the Lookout Mountain garden clubs. Mr. Campbell obtained grants from a non-profit foundation and from the Garden Club of Lookout Mountain to build the entire garden and trail leading to it, at no cost to the city.

He is responsible for the partnership of the city with The Lookout Mountain Conservancy to restore the old Sims property and turn it into another park. In that collaboration, the conservancy purchased the property and the city relinquished all liens it held and all past taxes, as well as responsibility for future maintenance and upkeep. He has again, involved the city’s garden clubs and has planned to include the public in how this park will be developed and used.

And with the completion of the town hall and fire station, another garden is being planned at the Joe Wilson Park at the corner of Red Riding Hood Trail and Lula Lake Road to Oberon Trail. This park will be designed by a landscape architect and will based on a theme of Irish Fairy Rings. It is meant to create a great visual impact at the entrance to the city. Mr. Campbell is planning to find another grant to pay for this project as well as holding fundraisers.

Each project also has to receive final approval from the council before it can be implemented.

In addition to the parks, a master plan is being developed under his guidance, for a system of trails, paths and sidewalks throughout Lookout Mountain, Ga. A landscape engineer will design these pathways to connect the different areas around town from Covenant College, through the city’s gardens, the Sims property and to city hall. Mr. Campbell hopes to fund in large part, this system of trails, with another grant he has found from the state. His plan is to build it in phases as the money is available.

At the end of the special council meeting to name his replacement, City Council Member Taylor Watson said she was very sad that Mr. Campbell will no longer be involved with the sewer board. Mayor David Bennett said, “We’re incredibly grateful for what you’ve done. We’re in a better place than before . We just can’t thank you enough.” The mayor indicated his desire that Mr. Campbell would continue his work with the beautification committee and lead the effort in planning he city’s gardens and trails. In 2018, he was named as the Community Volunteer of the Year and the trail from Fairyland Elementary School to the Fairy Trail Garden was named in his honor.