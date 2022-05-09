 Tuesday, May 10, 2022 71.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Sweetwater Woman, 25, Charged In Boating Death Of 3-Year-Old Last August

Monday, May 9, 2022

The Monroe County Grand Jury has indicted Amanda L. English, 25, of Sweetwater, on charges of criminally negligent homicide and child neglect. Ms. English was arrested and booked into the Monroe County Jail on April 24.

Ms. English was the operator of a vessel in which a three-year-old male passenger died on Tellico Lake on Aug. 6, 2021. TWRA officers completed their investigation of the incident in late winter and presented their findings to the District Attorney’s office and the Monroe County Grand Jury. On April 6, the Monroe County Grand Jury indicted English for charges related to the boating fatality.

On Aug. 6, 2021, TWRA officers, along with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the local fire department, and Monroe County EMS, responded to a call just before midnight. English, another adult, and two children were traveling from Sequoyah Landing Marina to Razor Landing where they were camping. When preparing their boat for anchoring, one of the adults realized the three-year-old was missing. The pair looked for the child along with bystanders in the area who heard calls for help. 

The child, who was not wearing a lifejacket, was found unresponsive in five feet of water. CPR was administered and the child was transported to Sweetwater Hospital, where he later died.  

A court date has been set for May 16, at 8:30 a.m.


May 10, 2022

Police Blotter: Wife Mad About Smoke Break Walks Away With $2,500; Neighbor Yells At Night “Because She Can“

May 10, 2022

Man Stabbed In Altercation At Eagle Liquor In Cleveland May 5

May 10, 2022

Pair Charged In Robberies Of Hispanic Men


A man at 203 West Aquarium Way told police he and his wife got into an argument and she got into the cash box in their van and stole $2,500 in cash. He explained that he had just done a show ... (click for more)

Cleveland police officers responded to 1800 Dalton Pike at the Eagle Liquor Store in reference to a stabbing last Thursday at 9 p.m. The victim was transported to Tennova with non-life ... (click for more)

Two men have been arrested in connection with separate robberies of Hispanic men. Donald Ray Edgemon III, 23, and Melvin Derrick, 18, are each charged with three counts of aggravated robbery. ... (click for more)



Congratulations To All The Candidates

I would like to congratulate those candidates who put themselves on the ballot but didn’t quite make it. You gave your opinion on the issues and gave the public a choice. For that I commend you. These candidates, their family and friends have put their heart and soul into months of campaigning and to lose is somewhat devastating. I have been on that side. However, the upside ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Florida Vs. Communism

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who I admire a lot, signed a bill into law on Monday that will make the state’s high schools observe a “Victims of Communism Day” every Nov. 7. The bill passed unanimously through the Florida House and Senate earlier this year and I, for one, hope Florida’s HB 395 will become copied all across America. Nov. 7 is the anniversary of the Bolshevik ... (click for more)

Chattanooga State Softball Rallies Past Motlow State, 12-5

Amber Gainer had walked her first time up, and singled on her next at-bat. A solid game at the plate, but nothing spectacular. And with the game tied at 3-3 in the region tournament, the Chattanooga State Tigers needed something special from their freshman’s bat in the bottom of the sixth inning. With two runners on, Gainer belted a baseball into the space above the leftfield ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Find New Pitching Star; Vols Finally Lose A Series

Tennessee felt like it got a new softball pitcher Sunday afternoon, just in time for the postseason. Sophomore Ryleigh White retired 19 of the first 20 Auburn hitters she faced, including 17 in a row, during the Lady Vols’ 3-1 victory over the Tigers at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. The 6-foot right-hander, who had won only two games previously this season, went 6.1 innings, ... (click for more)


