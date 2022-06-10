Police Blotter: Woman Pays Man To Fix Her Roof Over A Year Ago; Disgruntled Uber Passenger Smashes Driver's Phone After Dispute Over Seat Belt

A woman on Morris Hill Road called police and said she has been given the "run around" for well over a year in regards to a man that she paid to fix her roof. She said her roof needs repair and she contacted her insurance, State Farm, to assist in a claim for repairs. State Farm got her in contact with the man who is supposed to fix her roof. She doesn’t remember the company the man operates under at this time. The woman said she was given a check for about $695 from State Farm to assist in payment to the man to fix her roof. She also had to write a check for $1,000 to the man in order to fix her roof. The woman said after being in contact with the man, he came to look at the roof, accepted the money, and never performed any work in regards to the roof. She doesn't remember at this time when she wrote the man the checks for him to perform the work, but she wrote them over a year ago and she is still out the money and service. The woman said the man has given multiple excuses as to why he has not performed the job he was paid to do. She knew the man’s birthday, but has not positively identified him to police. The woman will be supplying police with more information in regards to this as this is a pending investigation. She wishes to prosecute for this once positive identification has been made.

A man on E. 10th Street told police he locked his car there overnight. The next morning, he discovered the window was broken out on the passenger side front door and about $10 worth of change had been taken. The car is a black 2007 Honda Accord.

A woman on E. 39th Street told police someone had damaged her 2006 Nissan Murano. She isn’t sure what caused the damage and whether it was intentional or not. There was damage to the front, passenger side and rear of her car. The vehicle appears to be drivable.

A woman on Sharp Street called police and said "months ago" someone stole her and her three daughters' Social Security cards, her driver license, credit card and iPhone out of her car. She said she lets various people use her car and does not know when or where the theft occurred. She said "things are popping up" so she wants to make a report now.

An officer responded to an unconscious person at the intersection of McCallie Avenue and S. Willow Street. When the officer arrived, the man was sitting up on the sidewalk and speaking. He said he possibly passed out walking across the street. Hamilton Count EMS evaluated the man and he said he did not need medical attention and left the scene.

An employee of Rossville Convenience and Gas at 4510 Rossville Blvd. called police to report a homeless person sleeping on the property. He requested that police make contact with the man and have him leave the property. Police arrived and spoke with the sleeping man and identified him. The officer told the man he was on private property and that the owners wanted him to leave. The man gathered his things and left on foot.

The owners of a business at 5241 Hwy. 153 called police because of a suspicious party they wanted trespassed from the property. Police met with the man and asked him to leave the property and not to return or he would be arrested for trespassing.

Police were dispatched to a disorder at Americas Best Inn at 103 Patten Chapel Road. Police spoke with a woman and man who were in room 221 where the disorder was occurring. Both were spoken to separately by police. The man said there was nothing going on and they were only folding laundry and talking. The woman also said there was nothing going on and she was unsure why police were called. The officer didn’t observe any bruises or scratches on either person to indicate a physical disorder. Both claimed everything was fine and there wasn't any ongoing issues.

On routine patrol, an officer observed a Saturn Vue parked in the driveway of an abandoned house at 2301 Wilson St. A check of the VIN showed the vehicle to not be reported stolen, but not currently registered either.

An officer responded to a shoplifting at Tobacco & Beer at 3627 Cummings Hwy. The employee told police two people arrived as she was closing the store and took a six-pack of beer. The white male and female were walking around the store and did not seem to be interested in buying anything. The female walked out of the store first and traveled in an unknown direction. The man waited a few minutes before walking out with a six-pack of beer, passing the point of sale. A witness noticed the man leave the store with the beer and walk in the direction of the female. The witness noticed the man a few minutes later walking behind the Best Western. The store employee said she knew both people, but is unsure of their names. She said both have been trespassed from the store before. She did give a name to the officer of the female, whom the officer has dealt with in the past and is known to steal or get others to steal beer for her. The employee told the officer she would review camera footage and inform police when she had video. The value of the beer is about $10.

A man was on Workman Road carrying loads of metal to the area around the scrap yard. An officer spoke with him and he said he was cleaning out the camp on Workman Road, and scrapping the items to make some cash. After looking at the items, it looked like scrap/junk items.

Police were flagged down on W. 40th Street for a disorder. After speaking with all involved, it was found that this was a verbal disorder and all wanted to go their own way. The officer transported a man to his home.

While on patrol on Hixson Pike, an officer observed a suspicious, red Chevy Impala with a temporary tag. The car was parked with the doors unlocked and the windows rolled down. The keys were not visible inside the vehicle and the officer didn’t find anyone near the car. The officer didn’t see any contraband inside the car. The vehicle's registration didn’t return as stolen, but is tied to a Tennessee tag which was not affixed to the car.

A man was found walking around behind the Days Inn at 3550 Cummings Hwy. He told police he is homeless and stays with different people that share their camps with him. There is a large camp at this location. The man said he has been here for three years. This was the first time that the officer has seen him in the area.

A security officer at Erlanger at 1751 Gunbarrel Road said an employee found a bag with crystal like powder inside of it inside the top drawer of the front desk. The man said he doesn't know exactly who it belongs to, but they had an idea. Police weighed that bag and it weighed at 6.4 grams. The bag was turned into Property.

While on patrol on Northgate Mall Drive, an officer saw a suspicious white Saturn sedan parked improperly. The car was parked across two spaces in the back of the lot for Galen Medical Group near the dumpsters. The vehicle was unoccupied at this time and was locked with no keys visible inside the vehicle. The officer didn’t find anyone near the car or contraband inside it. The vehicle's registration is current and does not return as stolen.

An officer saw a vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 153 at a high rate of speed. Using a calibrated radar, the officer clocked the vehicle doing 74 mph in a 45 mph zone. The officer turned around to catch up to the vehicle to initiate a traffic stop for the violation. The vehicle made a left into Northgate Mall. The driver slowed down, appearing to pull into a parking lot. The officer initiated emergency lights and saw the vehicle take off at a high rate of speed from the parking lot near Panda Express. The officer turned off emergency lights and discontinued the traffic stop. The vehicle was seen swerving in and out of congested rush hour traffic lanes, nearly hitting several vehicles with no regard for public safety. A BOLO was issued for the vehicle and driver. Prosecution pending further suspect information.

A man on Frosty Pine Trail told police sometime during the night, someone entered his wife's unlocked 2015 Kia Sorento and stole her Capital One checkbook. He doesn’t know if anything else was taken.

An employee of Erlanger had taken an office chair home. When asked about it the day before, he admitted to taking the chair home. He was terminated for that action and was told to return the office chair. If he did not return the office chair, they would press charges for theft.

A man working for Uber picked up a man at a nearby hotel. He said the man was rude and refused to buckle his seatbelt, which is a violation of the terms of service for Uber. The driver pulled into 6807 Lee Hwy. and told the man to get out, his ride was over. The driver said that the man then tried to grab his keys out of the ignition but failed to do so. He then grabbed the driver’s phone and threw it. This led to the driver’s phone sustaining a massive amount of damage to the back glass. The phone is an iPhone 13 Max Pro. The driver was attempting to get the man's information from Uber and the driver does wish to press charges against the man.