PHOTOS: Old Highland Park Baptist Church - After The Fire

June 12, 2022
Police spoke with a woman on Lee Highway who said a road rage incident took place between herself and the driver of a Nissan Xterra. The woman said the driver of the Nissan swerved the vehicle ... (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
APPLEBERRY, BRANDON JAMAL
607 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
In the 1990’s when New York City was a criminal’s dream, Rudy Giuliani brought the “Broken Window Doctrine” to national attention with his policing efforts to stop squeegee men who harassed drivers with unsolicited windshield washing.
In criminology, the broken windows theory states that visible signs of crime, anti-social behavior and civil disorder create an urban environment that encourages further crime and disorder, including serious crimes.
On Friday the U.S. Attorney and the FBI issued a joint statement that said - yes - we are committed to the First Amendment and the American right to "peacefully demonstrate," which is planned for Monday in Washington. But - no - "We will not tolerate violence, destruction, interference with government functions, or trespassing on government property," which is also a distinct possibility on Monday.
Tennessee's fairytale season ended Sunday afternoon in Knoxville with a 7-3 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame will advance to the College World Series at Omaha, while top-ranked Tennessee goes home.
The Vols led 3-1 at the end of the sixth inning, but Notre Dame delivered a knock-out punch with a double and back-to-back home runs in the top of the seventh.
What’s better than one great soccer match? Two of them in a row! Chattanooga FC’s women played a highly-contested 2-1 defeat to Alabama FC in the afternoon, and then the CFC men took down Syracuse in the second game 3-0.
Jacqueline 'Jackie' Montes established herself in the box as a solid target on the corner kick in the first game. A minute into the second half, she turned a corner kick into a goal to put CFC up 1-0.