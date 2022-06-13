Woman Arrested After Large Amount Of Drugs, 17 Guns Found In Teakwood Drive Gun Safe

Police checking out a burglary suspect at 4090 Teakwood Dr. said they located a gun safe at the residence with a large amount of meth and guns.

Syltresha L. Brown, 42, of 4088 Teakwood Dr., was charged with 17 counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of meth, and possession of Schedule 1-7 drugs.

Police said during the search they were approached by Ms. Brown, who said there was approximately two ounces of meth and a gun in the safe. She said the items were hers. She said she uses meth daily.

Officers found 65 grams of meth, half a gram of marijuana, two ecstasy pills and 17 guns in the safe.

Ms. Brown was taken to jail after she claimed all the items in the gun safe.