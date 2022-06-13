 Tuesday, June 14, 2022 89.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Alexis Boynton Lewis, 36, Charged With Murder In Mass Shooting On McCallie Avenue; Incident Was Recorded On Facebook Live; 66 Shell Casings Were At Scene

Monday, June 13, 2022
Alexis Boynton Lewis
Alexis Boynton Lewis
Chattanooga Police have arrested 36-year-old Alexis Boynton Lewis in connection with the McCallie Avenue mass shooting.
 
Lewis has been charged with criminal homicide, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony.
 
There were multiple people shot and others injured when they were struck by vehicles trying to flee the scene near Mary's Bar.
 
Police said they responded to the scene at 2:37 a.m. on a call of shots fired at 2126 McCallie Ave. Upon arrival, officers located a large crowd of people in the street and several victims on scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

One person was dead at the scene and another died after being taken to the hospital. A third person also died.

Other victims were taken to Erlanger and Parkridge hospitals by personal vehicle.

An investigator said after he arrived at Erlanger Hospital he was advised there were 15 victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Victims at Erlanger said a car was performing a burn out with its tires that filled the air with smoke. People then heard gunshots and ran.

At the scene, the investigator saw numerous spent shelling casings on the ground. There were a total of 66 spent shell casings at the scene.

Camera footage was obtained, though police cameras at that location were not working at the time.

A Facebook live video was obtained that was recording during the shooting. A black male wearing a red shirt, gray shorts, white shoes and a black satchel draped over his shoulder is seen extending his arm, backing up into the grass at the corner of McCallie Avenue and North Kelly Street. Gunshots can be heard.

A shell casing is seen falling to the right of the man, police said. He is heard saying to the woman who is recording the shooting, "You made me drop the gun, ho." He then says, "Move bitch."

A gun is seen falling on the left foot of the female who is recording with her phone. A spent shell casing is seen on the ground next to the woman.

Police said multiple other Facebook live videos were located where the black male wearing a red shirt, gray shorts, white shoes and a black satchel draped over his shoulder is seen dancing around at various times prior to the shooting.

Police said, "Using investigative tools, a mugshot was obtained for Alexis Boynton Lewis. The state ID for Lewis was compared to the male seen in the videos and was found to match. Spent .380 shell casings were located in the area where Mr. Lewis is seen shooting at McCallie Avenue and North Kelly Street. The direction Mr. Lewis is seen extending his arm and firing his gun is where (victim's) body was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head." 

 


