Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, JERRY LOUIS

329 EAST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374151414

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



ADAMS, JOHN EVAN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BORN, CAMERON PATRICK

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



BUTLER, MATTHEW RYAN

3371 DOUGS DR/HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BYERS, DEREK J

1090 HAWK ST CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CATLETT, JOSHUA ALLEN

1330 VILLAGE OAK CIR CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COATES, AALIYA NICOLE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



COSBY, AMANDA LYNN

2913 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSING A FIREARM W/ IN



COVERT, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



COX, ROBERT LEE

1209 INDIAN AVE APT D4 ROSSVILLE, 307411764

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CROSS, LAURA DEMIG

1332 STRATTON PLACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374214111

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, AUSTIN TYLER

5780 S LEE HWY MC DONALD, 373535311

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DENIS, STEVE

3285 DOCKERY ST 3E CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DENNIS, ALEXANDER Q

5503 ROSEMONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SIMPLE ASSAULT

SIMPLE ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



DENNIS, CODY CAVONTE

2248 EDGMON FOREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DILLARD, MALEK OMARI

501 E 52ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102004

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DOWLEN, CHRISTOPHER DIEON

2411 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37208

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GAUGH, JOHN MICHAEL

8750 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HALE, TANYA LORRAINE

HOMELESS COLLEGE PARK, 30349

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HALES, ROBERT LEE

1655 GREENBRIAR DR HENAGAR, 37598

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HAMBY, AMY NICOLE

32 ZACHARY TRACE FLINTSTONE, 30725

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

THEFT OF IDENTITY

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



HASTINGS, DAVID VAUGHN

8946 HWY 58 HARRISON, 37402

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HUGHES, MICHAEL LEBRON

4911 JEFFERY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

HARRASSMENT

STALKING



JONES, KENDRA OLAIN

546 E GARDEN FARM ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



JONES, THOMAS ESLIE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION( VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI



LAMBAS, DUSTON RYAN

5112 TENESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HARASSMENT



LETSON, WILLIAM EDWARD

1106 ELAINE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF PROBATION (VOP)



LEWIS, ALEXIS BOINTON

1732 MITCHELL AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency:

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO



MAMMEN, ABIGAIL ELIZABETH

8303 FRIENDLY COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MCCORKLE, NICHOLAS LEE

5717 ZALEWAY OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCNABB, CHARLOTTE MARY

103 STEPHENSON AVE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MILLER, AKELLO MARSHAUN

1627 WATERHOUSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MOORE, WAYLAND LEDIRE

4201 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 75 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II



MORGAN, JENNIFER DIANE

2800 CASH CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MORRIS, SHARICA FELICE

3725 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 57 Chattanooga, 374122051

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT



NICHOLSON, DAVID ANDREW

3421 VINEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE



OWENS, LACEY N

1676 HAMPSHIRE PIKE COLUMBIA, 38401

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PARKS, CHASITY TAKNOCKA

1110 GROVE ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FALSE REPORTS



PASCUAL, PEDRO

1901 E 12TH ST Chattanooga, 374044402

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



PITTMAN, TIFFANIE MICHELL

895 DRY VALLEY ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



POWELL, JOSEPH DANIEL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PULLIAM, KENNETH DAVID

1902 BECKY CT OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SNEED, BENJAMIN FRANKLIN

11257 S OAK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARAJUANA)

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





OR MANUFACTURING)SWAFFORD, HEIDI MONSHELL3201 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHOMAS, WALTER2426 COMB FLOWER TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TRIMBLE, ALRICKO MARKEE31 MARYLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDUNERFUSSER, DAWN MARIEHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTVANCE, AUSTIN EUGENE728 FRAWLEY RD APT 702 EAST RIDGE, 374124068Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVICKERY, PATRICK CLAY13824 LILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARYOUNG, WILLIAM JOSEPH4314 N CROSS ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT )