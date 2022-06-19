 Sunday, June 19, 2022 78.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Sunday, June 19, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLISON, BRENDAN TYLER 
510 CENTRAL DRUVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BALLARD, ANDRE LAVELL 
708 EAST 49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
EVADING ARREST
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

BEAZER, SEBASTIAN J 
7517 REMINGTON CT CHATTANOOGA, 374211889 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BRAVO-GONZALEZ, OLIVER CELESTIN 
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CLAY, TRISTAN 
4612 LOCKINGTON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

COX, DUSTIN RAY 
677 AUSTIN LN SE CLEVELAND, 373237712 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, DERRICK LAMONT 
8229 BAY BERRY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

EDWARDS, WILLIE LEE 
2009 MUSEUM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

ELROD, PAUL BRYAN 
6613 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM

FLATT, AUSTIN RAY 
3507 DAYTON BLVD APRT E10 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GILLESPIE, KYILEN DAREZ 
3700 CHERRYTON DR APT 13 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARWOOD, JEREMY DAVID 
1434 HOLLAND WAY HIXSON, 373431247 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HAYES, BRENDA JO 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

HICKMAN, DILLON GAGE 
213 CANDY KANE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

HOWARD, BRENDAN ADRIAE 
1820 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062825 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT

LOVATO, CASCELIA MARIE 
307 BLACK MTN RD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

LOVELADY, ALEXIS LEIGH ANN 
2805 SUCK CREEK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOVINGOOD, DEANGELO LABRON 
2103 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042220 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LOWE, HAROLD WILLIAM 
1220 E. 35TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LOWERY, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
1550 HELTON DRIVE FLORENCE, 356302147 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MAYNARD, JACOB BRYAN 
778 WINDING HILLS LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MCBRYAR, MYRON KEITH 
1122 KINSEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MCKINNEY, DAKOTA J 
106 HUNT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374114907 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRAG RACING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

MITCHELL, ZACHARY SHANE 
393 BAILEY ROAD BENTON, 37307 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
UNDERAGE DRINKING

MONTGOMERY, PAUL J 
7255 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374211708 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

PASCUAL, PEDRO 
1901 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING

PREAVETTE, BOBBY LEE 
8727 SEVEN LAKES RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SANDERS, WILLIAM TYRONE 
4218 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMS, TORREYONA G 
1011 HAMILTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374052111 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE

SMITH, RODNEY NEAL 
3107 LOOKAWAY TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEPHENS, GORDON HUBERT 
10 HIGH MEADOW LN APT 8 WILLIAMSBURG, 45176 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WOODS, JERRELL ANTONIO 
8833 IGOU GAP CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRAG RACING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

YATES, COSTON ITELLAS 
118 VICKI LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE


