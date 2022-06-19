Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLISON, BRENDAN TYLER

510 CENTRAL DRUVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BALLARD, ANDRE LAVELL

708 EAST 49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

EVADING ARREST

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE



BEAZER, SEBASTIAN J

7517 REMINGTON CT CHATTANOOGA, 374211889

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEBRAVO-GONZALEZ, OLIVER CELESTINUNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSEVADING ARRESTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCLAY, TRISTAN4612 LOCKINGTON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECOX, DUSTIN RAY677 AUSTIN LN SE CLEVELAND, 373237712Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DAVIS, DERRICK LAMONT8229 BAY BERRY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyOPEN CONTAINER LAWOPEN CONTAINER LAWPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEEDWARDS, WILLIE LEE2009 MUSEUM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONELROD, PAUL BRYAN6613 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVIABLE FETUS AS VICTIMFLATT, AUSTIN RAY3507 DAYTON BLVD APRT E10 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTGILLESPIE, KYILEN DAREZ3700 CHERRYTON DR APT 13 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARWOOD, JEREMY DAVID1434 HOLLAND WAY HIXSON, 373431247Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEHAYES, BRENDA JOHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PD911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)HICKMAN, DILLON GAGE213 CANDY KANE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONHOWARD, BRENDAN ADRIAE1820 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062825Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTASSAULTLOVATO, CASCELIA MARIE307 BLACK MTN RD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)LOVELADY, ALEXIS LEIGH ANN2805 SUCK CREEK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LOVINGOOD, DEANGELO LABRON2103 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042220Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPUBLIC INTOXICATIONLOWE, HAROLD WILLIAM1220 E. 35TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYLOWERY, MICHAEL ANTHONY1550 HELTON DRIVE FLORENCE, 356302147Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMAYNARD, JACOB BRYAN778 WINDING HILLS LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMCBRYAR, MYRON KEITH1122 KINSEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTMCKINNEY, DAKOTA J106 HUNT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374114907Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRAG RACINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTHEFT OF PROPERTYUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONMITCHELL, ZACHARY SHANE393 BAILEY ROAD BENTON, 37307Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS DRIVINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTUNDERAGE DRINKINGMONTGOMERY, PAUL J7255 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374211708Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTPASCUAL, PEDRO1901 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPEEDINGPREAVETTE, BOBBY LEE8727 SEVEN LAKES RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTSANDERS, WILLIAM TYRONE4218 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SIMS, TORREYONA G1011 HAMILTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374052111Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLESMITH, RODNEY NEAL3107 LOOKAWAY TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STEPHENS, GORDON HUBERT10 HIGH MEADOW LN APT 8 WILLIAMSBURG, 45176Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWOODS, JERRELL ANTONIO8833 IGOU GAP CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRAG RACINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEYATES, COSTON ITELLAS118 VICKI LN RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE