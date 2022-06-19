Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLISON, BRENDAN TYLER
510 CENTRAL DRUVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BALLARD, ANDRE LAVELL
708 EAST 49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
EVADING ARREST
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
BEAZER, SEBASTIAN J
7517 REMINGTON CT CHATTANOOGA, 374211889
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BRAVO-GONZALEZ, OLIVER CELESTIN
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CLAY, TRISTAN
4612 LOCKINGTON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COX, DUSTIN RAY
677 AUSTIN LN SE CLEVELAND, 373237712
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, DERRICK LAMONT
8229 BAY BERRY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
EDWARDS, WILLIE LEE
2009 MUSEUM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
ELROD, PAUL BRYAN
6613 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIABLE FETUS AS VICTIM
FLATT, AUSTIN RAY
3507 DAYTON BLVD APRT E10 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GILLESPIE, KYILEN DAREZ
3700 CHERRYTON DR APT 13 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARWOOD, JEREMY DAVID
1434 HOLLAND WAY HIXSON, 373431247
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HAYES, BRENDA JO
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
HICKMAN, DILLON GAGE
213 CANDY KANE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
HOWARD, BRENDAN ADRIAE
1820 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062825
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
LOVATO, CASCELIA MARIE
307 BLACK MTN RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
LOVELADY, ALEXIS LEIGH ANN
2805 SUCK CREEK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOVINGOOD, DEANGELO LABRON
2103 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042220
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LOWE, HAROLD WILLIAM
1220 E. 35TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LOWERY, MICHAEL ANTHONY
1550 HELTON DRIVE FLORENCE, 356302147
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MAYNARD, JACOB BRYAN
778 WINDING HILLS LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCBRYAR, MYRON KEITH
1122 KINSEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MCKINNEY, DAKOTA J
106 HUNT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374114907
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRAG RACING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
MITCHELL, ZACHARY SHANE
393 BAILEY ROAD BENTON, 37307
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
UNDERAGE DRINKING
MONTGOMERY, PAUL J
7255 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374211708
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
PASCUAL, PEDRO
1901 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
PREAVETTE, BOBBY LEE
8727 SEVEN LAKES RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SANDERS, WILLIAM TYRONE
4218 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIMS, TORREYONA G
1011 HAMILTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374052111
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE
SMITH, RODNEY NEAL
3107 LOOKAWAY TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEPHENS, GORDON HUBERT
10 HIGH MEADOW LN APT 8 WILLIAMSBURG, 45176
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WOODS, JERRELL ANTONIO
8833 IGOU GAP CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRAG RACING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
YATES, COSTON ITELLAS
118 VICKI LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE