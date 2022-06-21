 Wednesday, June 22, 2022 90.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

McMinn Sheriff Says Further Investigation Shows Melissa Blair Had Sexual Contact With 18 Male High School Boys

Tuesday, June 21, 2022

New charges have been brought against the woman accused of having sexual relations with numerous male students at McMinn Central High School.

Sheriff Joe Guy said, “Our investigation has continued over the past few months, in which additional victims were identified, and these cases were presented to the Grand Jury today which resulted in the present indictments against Melissa A. Blair.

"It appears in these cases, as before, that Ms. Blair was communicating with the juveniles on social media, arranging meetings with them, and trading items for sexual encounters with them. These latest nine victims, added to the nine victims previously discovered before the February Grand Jury, brings a total number of 18 male juvenile victims in this case.”

The new charges are three counts of solicitation of a minor, four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means, five counts of patronizing prostitution, six counts of aggravated statutory rape, sexual exploitation of a minor, and exploitation of a minor by electronic means.

Ms. Blair was freed earlier after making a $100,000 bond on the first set of cases. Her bond is now $1 million.

The initial investigation of the Englewood woman began last Dec. 9.

Ms. Blair is banned from all properties of the McMinn County Schools.


