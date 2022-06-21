 Wednesday, June 22, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Brian Wright Chosen As New Executive Director For Finley Stadium; Chris Thomas To Stay On At The Chattanooga Market

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 - by Gail Perry

Chris Thomas attended his last board meeting as executive director of Finley Stadium on Tuesday morning. As he steps away from the job, he will be leaving the stadium in the best shape it has been in for many years, both the physical condition and financially. The management agreement between Finley Stadium and Mr. Thomas ends June 30, Handing over the management to his successor comes at the end of the fiscal year and after the audit.

 

Chairman of the Board Mike Davis led the discussion about Mr.

Thomas’s replacement. He had appointed a three-member committee to consider applications for the job. They recommended Brian Wright who worked at the stadium under former Executive Director Merrill Eckstein. Mr. Wright went to UTC and left seven years ago to work at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. He returned to UTC and got an MBA in sports management, then returned to Mercedes Benz Stadium. He has experience there in both field and operations sides of a stadium and has always had an interest in Finley Stadium, said Mr. Davis. The board unanimously approved for the committee that selected him to proceed negotiating a contract.

 

Mr. Thomas remains the executive director of the Chattanooga Market, a job he has had for 15 years. He said the market is viable only if the stadium is viable, it is a great partnership.

 

He has been executive director of the stadium for the past five years and during that time there has been a concerted effort to invest in repairs and maintenance to keep the facility relevant, he said. Since 2001, $1.1 million has been spent for maintenance and repairs, and this year alone $365,000, a record high, has been spent so far. He credited a gift from the late Bobby Stone’s family to honor the former board member for making the upgrades this year possible. He said it was completely because of that gift.

 

The money was restricted with the condition that it be used for needs related to  hosting a concert. The opportunity to use it became available with the Kane Brown concert that was held on May 7. Work was needed in the stadium to handle the concert’s large crowd. The repairs and maintenance done was for that event, however the improvements made will benefit the stadium and all other users in the future as well. Improvements included reactivating the kitchen and repairing and reopening all the bathrooms. That concert sold 15,000 tickets plus an additional 150-200 complimentary tickets were used. This was the largest concert in the history of Chattanooga, said Mr. Thomas. It paid off with the stadium making a six-digit profit in the third quarter. But the facility felt the strain of that many people, he said, and he would be hesitant to have another similar size concert now because if there was a mechanical failure the stadium would have a large liability.

 

Facilities Manager Peter Turq told the board what repairs and maintenance have been done at the stadium complex in the three years since he began the job. He was credited with saving a lot of money for the stadium and for being able to do much of the work himself. Some of the projects completed since he began the job include installation of a new fire alarm system and rebuilding and replacing sprinkler valves. Replacing plumbing in the locker rooms, making repairs to the field, installing new lighting, HVAC repairs, and making safety updates that were requested by Homeland Security. Electrical repairs and replacing electric panels for TVs, paving the pavilion parking lot, getting bathrooms in working condition, and widening the North gate to allow two trucks to enter. Equipment that has been acquired includes a new field sweep and new soccer goals that are easy to move when the field is changed to a different sport.

 

Needs remain, however, for the facility that is now 25 years old. The field roof has water leaks, and the field lights use old technology that need to be replaced because replacement parts are not available. Lights in the parking lots should be replaced with LEDs.  Roofs are settling over the concession areas and Mr. Turq has been unable to find someone to repair the boiler that heats water. Parts for the elevators are becoming hard to find, so they are close to the end of life, and some lots need to be repaved. "We are in better shape than we have been but still looking at a lot of needs," he said.

 

Use of the stadium is up with 240 events booked this year. As of now, there is only one Saturday opening through the end of 2022. 

 

The board also approved a seven-year contract with Electrify America for an electric vehicle charging station to be located on the stadium grounds. EA is an affiliate of Volkswagen. Contract negotiations are ongoing with Tesla which approached the stadium over a year ago, for a second EV charging station. There is room for both, said Mr. Davis, and the need is growing, especially with the current record high gas prices.

 

The board approved making changes to the way TV is delivered to the skyboxes when the current contract expires with EPB. The TVs will be equipped with streaming devices. And the building and grounds committee will oversee the creation of guidelines for owners of skyboxes who want to make renovations.

 

Mr. Davis told Chris Thomas that he couldn’t put into words what he and his team have done for Finley Stadium in the five years he served as executive director. He said, “We’re in a much better place now.”

 

 


June 22, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Banned From Kanku's For Life After Swiping 2 Beers; Street Sweeper On 11th Street Find Ooltewah Man's Wallet

June 22, 2022

2 East Ridge Officials Among 1st To Pick Up For Upcoming Election

June 22, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


A man entered Kanku's at 301 E. MLK Blvd. and walked to the back of the store where the beer is kept in cooler door shelves. He helped himself to two beers and walked back out of the store, never ... (click for more)

Two East Ridge officials are among the first to pick up papers for the upcoming November municipal elections in Hamilton County. Mayor Brian Williams and Commissioner Jacky L. Cagle wasted ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARBEE, DAVID LEE 9823 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Banned From Kanku's For Life After Swiping 2 Beers; Street Sweeper On 11th Street Find Ooltewah Man's Wallet

A man entered Kanku's at 301 E. MLK Blvd. and walked to the back of the store where the beer is kept in cooler door shelves. He helped himself to two beers and walked back out of the store, never stopping at the counter to pay. The owner of Kanku's didn’t want to press charges but wanted him located and trespassed. Police located the man at E. 11th Street and Baldwin Street and ... (click for more)

2 East Ridge Officials Among 1st To Pick Up For Upcoming Election

Two East Ridge officials are among the first to pick up papers for the upcoming November municipal elections in Hamilton County. Mayor Brian Williams and Commissioner Jacky L. Cagle wasted no time getting in gear for the contest. In Red Bank, one incumbent and three newcomers picked up on the first day candidates could do so. Mayor Hollie Berry picked up for District 1, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Free Speech? - And Response

Within the Chattanooga city limits, the 6300 block of Fairview Road, a residential Hixson yard continuously displays two full-size flags, offensive to most locals, on a tall pole close to the street. That street has major exposure as a heavily travelled main, two-lane route. One flag defames by name an elected official with a huge obscene four-letter word, illegal in many public ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Fewer Believe In God

Over the weekend the headlines blared, “Fewer Americans Believe In God Than Ever Before.” This is based on a new Gallup Poll that claims the number of Believers has slipped to 81 percent of us from 87 percent in 2013-2017. While polls are interesting to study, I think the percentage is higher, what with the Uvalde massacre, the daily shootings across America, inflation, gas prices, ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Wishing For A Kinder, Gentler Vols Baseball Squad Next Season

Now that the pain of the Tennessee baseball team's loss to Notre Dame in the NCAA Super Regionals has subsided a bit it's probably time to reflect on what exactly happened. The Volunteers dominated college baseball as no other team has done in years, finishing 57-9. That's an amazing record for sure but in a two out of three series in baseball, anything can happen. The Vols obviously ... (click for more)

First-Place Chattanooga FC Continues Its Winning Streak In San Francisco; Los Angeles Up Next

Chattanooga FC registered a comfortable 3-0 win over Bay Cities FC on Saturday night. The boys in blue put on a dominant display to earn a fifth win in a row and maintain a perfect away record on the season. Chattanooga entered the match on a hot streak, winning the previous four games by a margin of 14 goals to 4. Bay Cities came into the match on the back of a two-week break ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors