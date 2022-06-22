306 Moving Into Chattanooga For Every 100 Moving Out; Californians Make Up 20% Of Inflow

Many more people are moving into Chattanooga than moving out, according to the 2021-2022 Tennessee Migration Report prepared by the site moveBuddha.
After examining all searches for moves into and out of Tennessee, they found that Chattanooga could see as many as 306 moves in for every 100 out making in the #1 city in the state for highest inflow.
Other key findings include:
- 2021, Tennessee on the Rise: The Volunteer State was #8 for increased popularity from 2020 to 2021.
The report found a +14.2 percent increase in move interest according to the statewide analysis of in-to-out ratios from year to year.
- In 2022, Californians (at 22 percent) dominate inflow into Tennessee.
- Mid-size conundrum around Music City: Housing costs are up while median incomes are stagnant in fast-growing mid-size cities surrounding the Nashville metro.
- Movin' East in 2022: #1 Chattanooga and #2 Johnson City have the highest ratio of inflow to outflow and incredibly affordable homes with the average home value in either falling below $300,000 (Zillow, #1 & #2).
- Meanwhile, Memphis sees more exits than moves in according to 2022 move data.