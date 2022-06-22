 Wednesday, June 22, 2022 Weather

Erlanger Projects $16.4 Million Gain For Upcoming Budget; Has To Take Out $75 Million Loan For Capital Items

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Despite a drop in patient volumes associated with lingering concerns over COVID-19, Erlanger Health System officials are projecting $24.1 million income from operations over expenses for the upcoming budget.

The projected operating margin is 2.1 percent.

However, the hospital is seeing rising debt associated with a planned $75 million loan from First Horizon Bank for certain capital expenditures.

The debt will increase up to $75 million from $173,810,602 to $248,810,602. 

The capital budget request listed in the budget is for $41 million.

The budget for 2022/2023 foresees net patient revenue of $1,140,223,269 - up from $1,097,991,318.

Projected excess revenue over expenses is $16.4 million.

The "other operating revenue" line in the budget for 2020/2021 was at $60,218,810 at a time when substantial federal COVID funds were being received. That line dropped to $33,991,377 in 2021/2022 and it is put at $26,700,521 for the new budget. 

Salaries and benefits rose from $570 million in 2020/2021 to $591.7 in 2021/2022. They are projected for a steep rise to $642,075,935 in the upcoming budget.

The hospital has had a $50 million line of credit with First Horizon and has not had to draw on it. That will be taken down to a $25 million line of credit.

The budget was presented at a meeting of the Hospital Board's Finance Committee.

It was the first board session in which former CEO Will Jackson was absent. Hospital officials announced recently they were parting ways with Dr. Jackson.

 


Man, 54, Charged With Murder After Decomposed Body Is Found In A Car On The Westside

Dalton Man, 28, Gets 2 Consecutive Life Sentences For Kidnapping, Rape

Woman Gets 15-Year Term (8 To Serve) For Traffic Death Of 22-Year-Old Haley Smith


A 54-year-old man has been charged with criminal homicide after a decomposed body was found Monday inside a car on the Westside. Michael Orr, 54, is charged in the death of 48-year-old ... (click for more)

Ryan Andrew Contreras, 28, of Dalton, was sentenced by Superior Court Judge William T. Boyett to serve two consecutive life sentences, one without the possibility of parole. The sentences ... (click for more)

A woman who pled guilty to homicide by vehicle in the first degree has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Lookout Mountain Judicial District Attorney Chris Arnt said Caitlin Elizabeth Milam, ... (click for more)



Opinion

Free Speech? - And Response

Within the Chattanooga city limits, the 6300 block of Fairview Road, a residential Hixson yard continuously displays two full-size flags, offensive to most locals, on a tall pole close to the street. That street has major exposure as a heavily travelled main, two-lane route. One flag defames by name an elected official with a huge obscene four-letter word, illegal in many public ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Fewer Believe In God

Over the weekend the headlines blared, “Fewer Americans Believe In God Than Ever Before.” This is based on a new Gallup Poll that claims the number of Believers has slipped to 81 percent of us from 87 percent in 2013-2017. While polls are interesting to study, I think the percentage is higher, what with the Uvalde massacre, the daily shootings across America, inflation, gas prices, ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Host Charlotte Independence On Wednesday Night

The Red Wolves host Charlotte Independence Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. looking to gain momentum ahead of the midway point of the 2022 USL League One campaign. The last time out for Obleda’s side saw a return to winning ways on the road in Fresno, CA against Central Valley Fuego FC, where Moe Espinoza and Juan Galindrez scored late to secure the victory. Espinoza continues his red-hot ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Maximizes Sports Tourism With Scenic City Summer Showcase And Waterfront Triathlon

Chattanooga Sports, a division of Chattanooga Tourism Co., along with multiple partners, is excited to host two sporting events in Chattanooga this week. The 2022 Scenic City Summer Showcase will be held on Wednesday, June 22- Sunday, June 26, and the 2022 Waterfront Triathlon on Sunday, June 26. “This weekend is going to be a sports tourism bonanza,” says Tim Morgan, Chief Sports ... (click for more)


