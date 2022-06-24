 Friday, June 24, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Lawyer Robert L. Bright Had Brief Stay Near The Top Of Cameron Hill

Friday, June 24, 2022 - by John Wilson

Attorney Robert L. Bright, who moved to Chattanooga during its Boom period, had a brief sojourn near the top of Cameron Hill. One of his descendants, Fletcher Bright, was a Chattanooga icon.

Attorney Bright lived in a house at 521 W. Sixth St. near the cross streets of Cypress and Pleasant. Pleasant was just off center from Cypress and later it was made a part of Cypress.

Bright was born in 1850 in Fayetteville, Tn., the son of John Morgan Bright and Judith Clark Bright. His father was a prominent lawyer who served as a member of Congress. The father of Judith Clark was the governor of Kentucky. 

R.L. Bright attended Cumberland University and practiced law at Fayetteville with his father before moving to Chattanooga in December of 1886. He had married Sarah Gardner in 1871. Her family was from Fayetteville, though her father, Richard Gardner, took the family to New York City when he went into the mercantile business there.

R.L. Bright later served as county attorney. He had a fine collection of law books that was destroyed by fire when the Richardson Building burned. He also lost the manuscript of a book he was preparing to have published on corporation law. Shortly after the fire, he was one of those organizing a law library for Chattanooga that was placed in the Temple Court Building.

Mary Gardner Bright, a daughter of R.L. and Judith Bright, started Bright School in 1913. Miss Bright and Kay Thomas were the school's only teachers the first year as it met in a small rented house on McCallie Avenue.

Another of the 10 children of R.L. and Judith Bright was Gardner Bright, who was a Chattanooga realtor. His son, Fletcher Bright, took over the realty firm.

R.L. Bright, after his short stay on Cameron Hill, moved to a fine home on High Street. 

 


June 24, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Says He Is Staying In 2 Rooms At Hotel; Knocked Out Window Will Cost $600 To Repair

June 24, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 23, 2022

Dalton Business Owner Pleads Guilty To Dumping Hazardous Waste; Dangerous Substance Put In Drums In Rock Spring Chicken House


Police responded to suspicious activity at the Super 8, 7024 McCutcheon Road. Officers found a man sitting in the parking lot. The man said he was staying at the hotel. The man had no room keys, ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILEY, KAYLON SEBRON 1967 BEENCEL READ ATL, 31316 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: COURT HOLD BANISTER, BROOKE ... (click for more)

A Dalton, Ga., businessman, who directed the dumping of over 100 drums and other containers of chemicals, including hazardous waste, has pleaded guilty to a charge of disposal of hazardous waste ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Says He Is Staying In 2 Rooms At Hotel; Knocked Out Window Will Cost $600 To Repair

Police responded to suspicious activity at the Super 8, 7024 McCutcheon Road. Officers found a man sitting in the parking lot. The man said he was staying at the hotel. The man had no room keys, but told police he was staying in two different rooms. * * * Police observed a woman on the front sidewalk at Raceway, 2528 Broadway St.. The woman had a cart with a sign that read, ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILEY, KAYLON SEBRON 1967 BEENCEL READ ATL, 31316 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: COURT HOLD BANISTER, BROOKE HELENA 329 VIEWMONT DR TUNNEL HILL, 30755 Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROWN, CYLI AHMAD 1001 S KELLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 ... (click for more)

Opinion

All Politics Should Be Local - And Response

All politics is local is a phrase often attributed to former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Tip O'Neill, although he did not originate it. But is it true? Maybe not. If we look at voting behavior, the turnout for strictly local elections is alarmingly low. It is the U.S. presidential election cycle that drives greater voter turnout, not local issues. An example ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Arch Chooses Texas

The University of Texas has just landed “The Holy Grail” of college football recruiting. Arch Manning, the nation’s No. 1 prospect with perhaps the best pedigree in the revered game, announced Thursday he has committed to the Longhorns after this fall’s senior season at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans. Not only is the 5-star Manning the No.1 rated recruit in a packed ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Extends Unbeaten Streak To 6 Games To Remain In 1st Place

The Chattanooga Football Club has outscored opponents 17-4 since May. CFC Men remain in first place and extended their unbeaten streak to six games after a week on the West Coast in which they secured a win and a draw against two clubs in much larger markets: a 3-0 win over Bay Cities FC from San Francisco and 1-1 draw on Wednesday night against Los Angeles Force. Finley Stadium ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Set Club And League Record With Seven Goal Performance

The Chattanooga Red Wolves came out as hot as the 95-degree weather at kickoff against the Charlotte Independence, compiling a 7-1 route over their USL opponent. In the 88 th minute of the Chattanooga Red Wolves 7-1 route over Charlotte Independence, Independence was awarded a cheeky penalty kick. With the fans belting out their disagreement with the call, Red Wolves’ ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors