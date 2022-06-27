 Monday, June 27, 2022 75.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

Police Blotter: Man Tries To Steal Hotel Points At Courtyard By Marriot; Woman Gets Upset When Friend Makes Fun Of Her Haircut

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News


Police were called to Courtyard by Marriot at 200 Chestnut St. where a man was attempting to steal someone else's hotel points. Hotel staff said they received a call about the attempted theft ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Man Tries To Steal Hotel Points At Courtyard By Marriot; Woman Gets Upset When Friend Makes Fun Of Her Haircut

Police were called to Courtyard by Marriot at 200 Chestnut St. where a man was attempting to steal someone else's hotel points. Hotel staff said they received a call about the attempted theft and asked the guest to the front desk and then he left the hotel. The staff told police the name the man used to check into the room. The hotel staff was able to cancel the reservation and ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

Opinion

Soddy Daisy: Home To Bad Food, Worse Roads, And No Gasoline - And Response

I enjoy Soddy Daisy. Truly I do. But over the past six years or so, everything in the town has been going downhill, and quite fast. There is simply no place to eat in Soddy Daisy that offers any nutritional value or variety. Burger King, McDonald's, Sonic, KFC, Taco Bell, Wendy's, Bojangles. This is what we have to feed our children. Now a couple people may say what about ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Hope, Not Judgment

In the last years of my mother’s blessed life, she would watch two or three TV preachers in the afternoons. She adored it and darn near memorized the messages. Of course, I would kid her, asking how many of the viewers did she imagine would sip on a glass of “communion” during the telecasts. Oh, mother would never over-imbibe, not in a million years, but the combination of a great ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Fall To Tucson FC, 2-1

The Chattanooga Red Wolves fell to Tucson FC 2-1, Saturday night at CHI Memorial Stadium, splitting this week’s games with a win and a loss. The late game heroics came short as the rally came minutes too late for the Red Wolves. Forward Rey Ortiz sparked life into multiple attacks, but the crowding Tucson defense proved too tough to penetrate. Late game sub Moe Espinoza ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Good News For The Softball Lady Vols - Ashley Rogers Will Be Back

In a case of addition by delaying subtraction, Tennessee softball’s pitching got a whole better on Friday. Ashley Rogers has opted to return for another season with the Lady Vols. She had the option because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which shortened the 2020 season. She sat out that entire season. Rogers went through Senior Day festivities in May at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium ... (click for more)


