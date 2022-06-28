Price Of A 2-Bedroom Apartment Up 21.7% In A Year In Chattanooga

The price of a two-bedroom apartment in Chattanooga is up 21.7 percent over last year, according to a national rent report.

The Zumper's National Index also found that Chattanooga ranked as the 59th most expensive rental market in the nation last month.

It showed prices of one and two bedrooms settling at medians of $1,200 and $1,400, respectively.



The report found "a long-awaited slowdown in the shocking price hikes over the last year: two-bedroom rent is down a significant 2.9 percent nationally over last month.

Officials said that is "a signal that some consumers who’d put off buying a home are finally making the jump as housing prices begin to level off."

The full report can be found at