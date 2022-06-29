 Wednesday, June 29, 2022 85.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Innocent Bystander In Critical Condition After Shootout In Brainerd Tunnel Causes Wreck

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

A 49-year-old woman was critically injured after being ejected from her car in a crash that resulted from gunfire being exchanged between two vehicles in the Brainerd Tunnel on Tuesday evening.

Police responded to 3400 Brainerd Road after receiving a call shortly after 9 p.m. and located the woman suffering from life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash .

Police were advised that two vehicles, a pickup truck and a BMW, were shooting at one another and driving at excessive speeds through the tunnel.

The pickup truck struck the vehicle the woman was driving, a Honda, as she tried to move out of its way. The Honda was spun into the path of the BMW.

The impact of the collision with the BMW ejected the woman from the Honda. She was taken to a local hospital.

None of the occupants of the pickup truck or the BMW were located.

An investigation is ongoing.



June 29, 2022

Huge, 2-Story House At Cameron Hill's 517 W. 7th Street Functioned As An Oversized Duplex

June 29, 2022

Top City Of Chattanooga Salaries 2022

June 29, 2022

Police Blotter: Police Track Down Walmart Thief At Waffle House; Vandal Uses Brass Knuckles To Break Window


A huge two-story house at the corner of West Seventh Street and Cypress on the side of Cameron Hill functioned throughout its short life as an over-sized duplex. Many of the fine homes on ... (click for more)

( Note - the Mayor's salary will increase along with the county mayor, but that has not yet been set at the county.) Employee Name Department Name Position Name Salary Rate ... (click for more)

Loss prevention at Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. told police two black females came in and left together. LP said one of the women in a blue shirt possessed and concealed miscellaneous clothing ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Huge, 2-Story House At Cameron Hill's 517 W. 7th Street Functioned As An Oversized Duplex

A huge two-story house at the corner of West Seventh Street and Cypress on the side of Cameron Hill functioned throughout its short life as an over-sized duplex. Many of the fine homes on Cameron Hill, including some that were much smaller, were eventually divided into multiple homes. This house had a downstairs resident and an upstairs one from when it was built in the early ... (click for more)

Top City Of Chattanooga Salaries 2022

( Note - the Mayor's salary will increase along with the county mayor, but that has not yet been set at the county.) Employee Name Department Name Position Name Salary Rate Bean, Russell J General Government City Judge $194,803.00 Paty, Sherry B General Government City Judge $194,803.00 Kelly, Tim A Executive Branch ... (click for more)

Opinion

Soddy Daisy: Home To Bad Food, Worse Roads, And No Gasoline - And Response

I enjoy Soddy Daisy. Truly I do. But over the past six years or so, everything in the town has been going downhill, and quite fast. There is simply no place to eat in Soddy Daisy that offers any nutritional value or variety. Burger King, McDonald's, Sonic, KFC, Taco Bell, Wendy's, Bojangles. This is what we have to feed our children. Now a couple people may say what about ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Yes, Coach Can Pray

In 2015 Joe Kennedy, a career Marine, was told by a “woke” crowd of educators that he could no longer be an assistant high school football coach in Seattle, Washington. The problem was that he publicly knelt and prayed on the field’s 50-yard line after every game and there were some school administrators that felt he was an undue influence on non-religious students. On Monday ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga Kayakers Compete At World Championships

Two kayakers from Chattanooga are representing the United States of America in the Kayak Freestyle World Championships in Nottingham, England, UK from June 27 to July 2. Taft Sibley, 35, and Bennett Smith, 25, were both selected to represent the USA in the men’s squirt boat and men’s kayak category respectively. They are now both stalwarts of the US Freestyle Team in their ... (click for more)

Heartbreaking Defeat: Barons Top Lookouts, 12-9

If this was a fishing story, it would be about the Big One That Got Away. It’s not, but the overriding theme is still the same in the Big One That Got Away. In this case, we’re talking about minor league baseball in general and more specifically the Chattanooga Lookouts. Facing the hottest team in the league in the Birmingham Barons at AT&T Field Tuesday night, the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors