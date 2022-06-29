Innocent Bystander In Critical Condition After Shootout In Brainerd Tunnel Causes Wreck

A 49-year-old woman was critically injured after being ejected from her car in a crash that resulted from gunfire being exchanged between two vehicles in the Brainerd Tunnel on Tuesday evening.

Police responded to 3400 Brainerd Road after receiving a call shortly after 9 p.m. and located the woman suffering from life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash .

Police were advised that two vehicles, a pickup truck and a BMW, were shooting at one another and driving at excessive speeds through the tunnel.

The pickup truck struck the vehicle the woman was driving, a Honda, as she tried to move out of its way. The Honda was spun into the path of the BMW.

The impact of the collision with the BMW ejected the woman from the Honda. She was taken to a local hospital.

None of the occupants of the pickup truck or the BMW were located.



An investigation is ongoing.



