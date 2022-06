A man wanted for shooting in girlfriend in Cleveland, Tn., barricaded himself at a home in Chattanooga on Wednesday before being taken into custody.

Chattanooga Police responded to 3900 Calhoun Ave. to locate Mark Davis, 48, who had warrants against him.

Davis eventually surrendered to police without incident.

He was arrested for r eckless endangerment, possession of a firearm with a prior violent felony, failure to appear, and other outstanding warrants.