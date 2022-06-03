New Version Of Riverbend Opens With Military Tribute, Oath Administered To 17 New Army Soldiers

The new Riverbend Festival will kick off this afternoon (Friday) with a tribute to the military and the oath of office being administered to 17 individuals who will become soldiers in the U.S. Army.

Capt. (Ret.) Kevin West will serve as emcee for the event and the U.S. Army Band will perform.

Following the tribute and ceremony, Mayor Tim Kelly will take the stage with Riverbend’s honorary host Leslie Jordan. Mayor Kelly will present Mr. Jordan with a proclamation making today “Leslie Jordan Day” in Chattanooga.

Mr. Jordan will officially open the festival by climbing into a vintage Chevrolet Corvair for a one-man parade through the venue.

The three-day festival will feature performances by Brothers Osborne, Cage The Elephant, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Elle King, Gov't Mule, Grace Potter, Jenny Lewis, Tanya Tucker, Devon Gilfillian, The War and Treaty, Ayron Jones, Brittney Spencer and others.

Gates open at 4 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

VIP tickets providing special access and seating are sold out.

Three day general admission is $115.

Daily admission is $75.

Wrist bands are being used instead of pins as before.

Children under 10 are admitted free if they are accompanied by a ticketed adult. There is a limit of two children per ticketed adult.

The festival is in a more limited area than before and does not come up the hill on Riverfront Parkway.

