 Friday, June 3, 2022 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


New Version Of Riverbend Opens With Military Tribute, Oath Administered To 17 New Army Soldiers

Friday, June 3, 2022

The new Riverbend Festival will kick off this afternoon (Friday) with a tribute to the military and the oath of office being administered to 17 individuals who will become soldiers in the U.S. Army.

 Capt. (Ret.) Kevin West will serve as emcee for the event and the U.S. Army Band will perform.

Following the tribute and ceremony, Mayor Tim Kelly will take the stage with Riverbend’s honorary host Leslie Jordan.  Mayor Kelly will present Mr. Jordan with a proclamation making today “Leslie Jordan Day” in Chattanooga.

Mr. Jordan will officially open the festival by climbing into a vintage Chevrolet Corvair for a one-man parade through the venue.

The three-day festival will feature performances by Brothers Osborne, Cage The Elephant, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Elle King, Gov't Mule, Grace Potter, Jenny Lewis, Tanya Tucker, Devon Gilfillian, The War and Treaty, Ayron Jones, Brittney Spencer and others.

Gates open at 4 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

VIP tickets providing special access and seating are sold out.

Three day general admission is $115.

Daily admission is $75.

Wrist bands are being used instead of pins as before.

Children under 10 are admitted free if they are accompanied by a ticketed adult. There is a limit of two children per ticketed adult. 

The festival is in a more limited area than before and does not come up the hill on Riverfront Parkway.

 

VIPs open at 4 p.m. on Friday and at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

 

Gates open at 4 p.m. on Friday and at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.


June 3, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Wants Man To Leave Her Front Yard; SUV Strikes Apartments, Driver And Passenger Switch Seats And Then Drive Away

June 3, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

June 3, 2022

Home Damaged By Fire On Allin Street Early Friday Morning


Police got several calls to check on a man sitting in a front yard on Standifer Gap Road. The man told the officer he was waiting for his wife to pick him up. The officer spoke with the owner ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

A Friday morning house fire is under investigation by the Chattanooga Fire Department. Neighbors called 911 to report the fire. Green Shift companies were called to a home in the 2100 block ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman Wants Man To Leave Her Front Yard; SUV Strikes Apartments, Driver And Passenger Switch Seats And Then Drive Away

Police got several calls to check on a man sitting in a front yard on Standifer Gap Road. The man told the officer he was waiting for his wife to pick him up. The officer spoke with the owner of the residence and she wanted the man to leave the property and be trespassed. He was trespassed and left. * * * A woman on South St. Marks Avenue told police her grandson came over ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Why I Am Leaving Teaching - And Response

An Open Letter from Hayley Little, a Hamilton County seventh grade math teacher who has decided to stop teaching after five years. The letter was sent to the superintendent and the members of the School Board: To Whom It May Concern, After five years of teaching in Hamilton County, I have decided not to return to the classroom next year. Teaching was a lifelong dream of mine, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Run To The Roar

As harsh criticism builds over the slow police response in last week’s school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, I am reminded of one of my favorite stories, Run To The Roar. Throughout my life’s adventures it has served me well and it centers on a family of lions – called a ‘pride’ - in Africa. Every pride is ruled by a true ‘King of the Jungle” and the old man decides when to travel, ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Moc Malachi Smith Chooses Gonzaga

Former UTC Moc guard Malachi Smith has chosen Gonzaga as his next basketball stop. He announced on social media on Thursday that the Zags were his choice. Smith had been the top guard available in the transfer portal after deciding to move on from Chattanooga. He said, "I first want to thank GOD for always ordering my steps. I am grateful for my time at UTC and their support. ... (click for more)

Blaine Woodruff Tabbed As New UTC Men's Golf Coach

For Blaine Woodruff, few places could draw the nationally-recognized golf coach away from sunny Malibu. But for the Acworth native, Chattanooga was one of those few destinations. The 2020 national champion was dubbed the UTC men’s golf coach on Thursday morning. “Chattanooga has been a job I’ve had my eyes on ever since I got into coaching,” Woodruff said. “I grew up down ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors