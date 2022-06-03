 Friday, June 3, 2022 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

1st Public Workshop On New City Parks Master Plan Is Wednesday

Friday, June 3, 2022

The first public workshop for a new city parks master plan will be next Wednesday from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.

Officials said, "We hope you and your friends, family, neighbors and co-workers will weigh in on this important plan by:

·        Joining us for our first public workshop on Wednesday, June 8, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center. We’re asking people to register in advance to help us with our headcount for food, translation and activities for kids (though registration is not required to attend).

·        Taking the online survey, which will help the planning team understand Chattanoogans’ vision for their parks and outdoors and how the current system is (and is not) serving their needs.

·        Exploring the POP StoryMap to learn more about the planning process and the current state of Chattanooga’s parks and outdoors.

·        Signing up for a ‘Meeting in a Box’ to facilitate a small-group discussion about our parks and outdoors.

·        Visiting the project website for the latest project updates and materials as the planning process continues through the summer.


Police got several calls to check on a man sitting in a front yard on Standifer Gap Road. The man told the officer he was waiting for his wife to pick him up. The officer spoke with the owner ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

A Friday morning house fire is under investigation by the Chattanooga Fire Department. Neighbors called 911 to report the fire. Green Shift companies were called to a home in the 2100 block ... (click for more)



Police got several calls to check on a man sitting in a front yard on Standifer Gap Road. The man told the officer he was waiting for his wife to pick him up. The officer spoke with the owner of the residence and she wanted the man to leave the property and be trespassed. He was trespassed and left. * * * A woman on South St. Marks Avenue told police her grandson came over ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

Why I Am Leaving Teaching - And Response

An Open Letter from Hayley Little, a Hamilton County seventh grade math teacher who has decided to stop teaching after five years. The letter was sent to the superintendent and the members of the School Board: To Whom It May Concern, After five years of teaching in Hamilton County, I have decided not to return to the classroom next year. Teaching was a lifelong dream of mine, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Run To The Roar

As harsh criticism builds over the slow police response in last week’s school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, I am reminded of one of my favorite stories, Run To The Roar. Throughout my life’s adventures it has served me well and it centers on a family of lions – called a ‘pride’ - in Africa. Every pride is ruled by a true ‘King of the Jungle” and the old man decides when to travel, ... (click for more)

Former Moc Malachi Smith Chooses Gonzaga

Former UTC Moc guard Malachi Smith has chosen Gonzaga as his next basketball stop. He announced on social media on Thursday that the Zags were his choice. Smith had been the top guard available in the transfer portal after deciding to move on from Chattanooga. He said, "I first want to thank GOD for always ordering my steps. I am grateful for my time at UTC and their support. ... (click for more)

Blaine Woodruff Tabbed As New UTC Men's Golf Coach

For Blaine Woodruff, few places could draw the nationally-recognized golf coach away from sunny Malibu. But for the Acworth native, Chattanooga was one of those few destinations. The 2020 national champion was dubbed the UTC men’s golf coach on Thursday morning. “Chattanooga has been a job I’ve had my eyes on ever since I got into coaching,” Woodruff said. “I grew up down ... (click for more)


