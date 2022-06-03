1st Public Workshop On New City Parks Master Plan Is Wednesday

The first public workshop for a new city parks master plan will be next Wednesday from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.

Officials said, "We hope you and your friends, family, neighbors and co-workers will weigh in on this important plan by:

· Joining us for our first public workshop on Wednesday, June 8, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

not

at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center. We’re asking people to register in advance to help us with our headcount for food, translation and activities for kids (though registration isrequired to attend).

· Taking the online survey , which will help the planning team understand Chattanoogans’ vision for their parks and outdoors and how the current system is (and is not) serving their needs.

· Exploring the POP StoryMap to learn more about the planning process and the current state of Chattanooga’s parks and outdoors.

· Signing up for a ‘Meeting in a Box’ to facilitate a small-group discussion about our parks and outdoors.