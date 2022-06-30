Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ABRAMS, JOE BOB
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/03/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|ALLEE, HANNAH MARIE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
|
|ARNETT, LORI LUCINDA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/10/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BARNES, CHELSEA MARLO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
|
|CLAY, KELVIN DWAIN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/22/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|COLLINS, LAPORTIA LENORA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/13/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- HARASSMENT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|CONLEY, JAMEY T
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/24/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-COCAINE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-OXYCODONE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-MARIJUANA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|ELLIS, JOHN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/01/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ENGEL, EVAN JACOB
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
|
|ESTILL, HENRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
|
|FLANIGAN, MAURICE TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/11/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FLETCHER, TRAVIS SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
|
|GILBERT, ERNEST EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/21/2002
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|GRIFFIN, ANNETTIA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/16/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
|
|HALL, MADISON PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/27/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARPER, BRANDON TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/31/1980
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
|
|HAYES, PAUL RENEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/07/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|JONES, CHARLES JULIUS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- EVADING ARREST
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- FAIL TO YIELD
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- SPEEDING
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|KIRK, GREGORY BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/10/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LEE, LINDSEY DEBBIE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/03/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
|
|LEVI, BRENT DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MCNISH, DANIEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/14/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
|
|MURPHY, ANGELA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/27/1977
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
|
|NEAL, JAMES BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/12/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|NEELY, ALEXIS JANAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
|
|PHELPS, CHESTER ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/14/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- TWO-WAY LEFT TURN LANE VIOLATION
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
|
|RABY, BRENDA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/19/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SANDERS, JAHALA ELIZABETH AMANDA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/27/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- EVADING ARREST
|
|SHEPPARD, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
|
|THOMAS, CEDRIC ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/22/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|TILLISON, JAKAYLA D
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/27/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
|
|WALTERS, JAMIE RHEA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/03/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WITT, CHARLES MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/20/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|WRIGHT, JEREMY SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/19/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|