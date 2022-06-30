Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABRAMS, JOE BOB

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



ALLEE, HANNAH MARIE

7477 COMMONS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER $1,000



APPLEBERRY, XAIVIER DEWAYNE

4519 ST ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



ARNETT, LORI LUCINDA

1107 E 35TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 374072402

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BARNES, CHELSEA MARLO

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BENNETT, PATRICK EUGENE

4608 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162304

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



BROWN, SANDY RENEE

14242 SMITH JONE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BUKSAR, JOHN FRANCIS

10110 HIGHWAY 58 OOLEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE



CLAY, KELVIN DWAIN

6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 57 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



COLE, JASMINE GENAE

2324 SHALLOWFORD RD.

APT. 306 JACKSON, 383016640Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTCOLLINS, LAPORTIA LENORA1901 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFHARASSMENTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCONLEY, JAMEY T4002 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-COCAINEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-OXYCODONEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADURHAM, MATTHEW G727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PoliceSEXUAL BATTERYELLIS, JOHN CHRISTOPHER5657 TANGLEWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEENGEL, EVAN JACOB3130 MOUNTAIN VIEW RD. APT. HC3 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEARESTILL, HENRY LEE2045 OAK STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARFLANIGAN, MAURICE TYRONE515 ROYAL CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FLETCHER, TONI D1416 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTFLETCHER, TRAVIS SHAWN6113 VANCE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTFLINCHUM, KATHRYN ROSE11623 ED WARE RD APISON, 373029799Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEGLOVER, DAVID LEBRONHOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 379177401Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGGRIFFIN, ANNETTIA4716 METRO PARK LANE APR B HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTALKINGHALL, MADISON PAIGE1509 OLD RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARPER, BRANDON TAYLOR117 BAXTER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY (PTR)HERNANDEZ, EDWARD C1415 WRIGHT ST EAST RIDGE, 374124041Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS DRIVINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTHORVATH, JESSE MATTHEW732 JULIAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFEVADING ARRESTJAVIER-NEFLALI, MACORIO CHAN3069 BERNARD DRIVE FLORENCE, 41005Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KIRK, GREGORY BERNARD3606 HUGHES AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KNAUF, CALEB MICHAEL726 FULTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORTHEFT OF PROPERTYLEE, LINDSEY DEBBIE7477 COMMONS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1,000LEVI, BRENT DOUGLAS11044 MATTHEW RD SODDY DAISY, 373795643Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMCNABB, MARTHA CHRISTINE1616 CASH CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARMCNISH, DANIEL WAYNE750 COLONY CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTMCPHERSON, SPENCER LEVEAL4214 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374163318Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONMILLSAPS, AZLYN MAY2707 EAST 44TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)MURPHY, ANGELA DENISE2501 S MARKET STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITNEAL, JAMES BRIAN2104 NECTOR LANE COLUMBIA, 38401Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONNEELY, ALEXIS JANAY1806 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallHARASSMENTOLIVER, STEPHEN DOUGLAS3816 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallVIOLATION OF PROBATION( DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCPHELPS, CHESTER ARTHUR1510 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSERECKLESS DRIVINGTWO-WAY LEFT TURN LANE VIOLATIONLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENTVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLERABY, BRENDA NICOLE10824 MCAFEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SANDERS, JAHALA ELIZABETH AMANDA82 ANTLER ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARRESTSHEPPARD, CHRISTOPHER LEE4300 7TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARSMITH, KENETRA DENISE1107 E 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTEW-EDWARDS, KRITEN LEE2765 TIMBERLANE DR FLORENCE, 29506Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHOMAS, CEDRIC ALEXANDER1114 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTILLISON, JAKAYLA D333 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1000WALTERS, JAMIE RHEA6769 RIVER STREAM DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWITT, CHARLES MICHAEL117 SPRING STREET BENTON, 37307Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIWRIGHT, JEREMY SHAWN374 DAILEY HILL RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYDOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

ABRAMS, JOE BOB

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/03/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ALLEE, HANNAH MARIE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/18/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 ARNETT, LORI LUCINDA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/10/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BARNES, CHELSEA MARLO

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/29/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CLAY, KELVIN DWAIN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 06/22/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED COLLINS, LAPORTIA LENORA

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/13/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARASSMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF CONLEY, JAMEY T

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/24/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-COCAINE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-OXYCODONE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ELLIS, JOHN CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/01/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ENGEL, EVAN JACOB

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/30/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR ESTILL, HENRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/30/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FLANIGAN, MAURICE TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/11/1999

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLETCHER, TRAVIS SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/22/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GILBERT, ERNEST EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/21/2002

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED GRIFFIN, ANNETTIA

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/16/1982

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022

Charge(s):

STALKING HALL, MADISON PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/27/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARPER, BRANDON TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/31/1980

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (PTR) HAYES, PAUL RENEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/07/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) JONES, CHARLES JULIUS

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/17/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

FAIL TO YIELD

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SPEEDING

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT KIRK, GREGORY BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/10/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEE, LINDSEY DEBBIE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/03/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000

LEVI, BRENT DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/20/1983

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MCNISH, DANIEL WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/14/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MURPHY, ANGELA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/27/1977

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT NEAL, JAMES BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/12/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION NEELY, ALEXIS JANAY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/24/1992

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT PHELPS, CHESTER ARTHUR

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/14/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

TWO-WAY LEFT TURN LANE VIOLATION

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE RABY, BRENDA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/19/2001

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANDERS, JAHALA ELIZABETH AMANDA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/27/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST SHEPPARD, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/27/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR THOMAS, CEDRIC ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/22/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT