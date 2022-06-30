 Thursday, June 30, 2022 Weather

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ABRAMS, JOE BOB
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/03/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ALLEE, HANNAH MARIE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
ARNETT, LORI LUCINDA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/10/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BARNES, CHELSEA MARLO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/29/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CLAY, KELVIN DWAIN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/22/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
COLLINS, LAPORTIA LENORA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/13/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • HARASSMENT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CONLEY, JAMEY T
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/24/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-COCAINE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-OXYCODONE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE-MARIJUANA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ELLIS, JOHN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/01/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ENGEL, EVAN JACOB
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/30/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
ESTILL, HENRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR

FLANIGAN, MAURICE TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/11/1999
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FLETCHER, TRAVIS SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GILBERT, ERNEST EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/21/2002
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
GRIFFIN, ANNETTIA
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/16/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
HALL, MADISON PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/27/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARPER, BRANDON TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/31/1980
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (PTR)
HAYES, PAUL RENEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/07/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
JONES, CHARLES JULIUS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • FAIL TO YIELD
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • SPEEDING
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
KIRK, GREGORY BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/10/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEE, LINDSEY DEBBIE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/03/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
LEVI, BRENT DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCNISH, DANIEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/14/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MURPHY, ANGELA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/27/1977
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
NEAL, JAMES BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/12/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
NEELY, ALEXIS JANAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
PHELPS, CHESTER ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/14/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • TWO-WAY LEFT TURN LANE VIOLATION
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
  • FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
RABY, BRENDA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/19/2001
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANDERS, JAHALA ELIZABETH AMANDA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/27/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • EVADING ARREST
SHEPPARD, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
THOMAS, CEDRIC ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/22/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

TILLISON, JAKAYLA D
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/27/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
WALTERS, JAMIE RHEA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/03/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WITT, CHARLES MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/20/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
WRIGHT, JEREMY SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/19/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 06/29/2022
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT


