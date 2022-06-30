Senator Blackburn Backs National Guard Members Set To Be Fired Over COVID Vaccine Refusal In New Legislation

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tn.) will introduce new legislation to prohibit federal funds from being utilized to implement any requirement that a member of the National Guard receive a vaccination against COVID-19.

This legislation comes as up to 40,000 U.S. Army National Guard members are set to be fired on Thursday, June 30 for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine unless President Biden reverses course.

“Our service members are the bedrock of America,” s aid Senator Blackburn. “Firing 40,000 Guardsmen for refusing the COVID vaccine would be both a complete disgrace and a threat to our national security. I am honored to stand beside our National Guardsmen and women by introducing this legislation to protect them from President Biden’s forever pandemic.”

Find the text of the bill here.