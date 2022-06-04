Robby Starbuck Gets Back On The GOP Ballot In 5th Congressional District

Robby Starbuck, who was taken off the Republican primary during a closed meeting of the State Executive Committee of the GOP is back on the ballot.

He won an injunction from Chancellor Russell Perkins in Davidson County.

An earlier effort in Federal Court had been denied.

Chancellor Perkins found that the state Sunshine Law had been violated.

The SEC had decided he was not a bona fide Republican.

Mr. Starbuck said after the ruling, "We won. I’m almost speechless. After all of the lies and corruption, we’ve received justice in our case to prove that the State Executive Committee for the Tennessee Republican Party took illegal action when they voted in secret to remove me from the ballot. Judge Perkins has ordered that my name be restored to the ballot. I can’t thank the Judge enough for having a judicial compass that pointed him toward justice for the people in our case. Today the underhanded, secret plot to remove the people’s choice in favor of controllable career politicians like Andy Ogles and Beth Harwell has failed. I’ll never forget the cowardly way folks like them supported this illegal action, and in doing so, supported disenfranchising our own voters.

"Tennessee needs a fighter and our fight in this case shows exactly why I’m the kind of fighter that Tennessee needs right now. I will NEVER give up, not on you, not on Tennessee and not on America. When the chips were down, with our backs against the wall and the establishment pushing for us to give up, we doubled down and fought back. We had faith, we prayed, we worked hard and trusted God to guide us.

"Against all odds, WE WON! I say WE because this is your victory too. Every single one of you who showed up to court, shared our story or knocked on doors for our campaign, YOU won today. Our mission isn’t over yet, it’s only just begun. Now we need your help to win this election by volunteering and donating. The one thing the establishment did succeed in was wasting our time and money but again we have faith. We have to quickly rise back into action to win, and with your help we know that we will. I have mercy in my heart for the people who did this. I hope they learned a lesson to never do this again and to allow our voters to choose our candidates.

"THE PEOPLE are the Republican Party. The party is not a backroom of 16 SEC members. I trust that they’ve all heard enough criticism of their secret vote to know that secret votes are NOT what the people want. I want to thank God, my wife, my kids, my lawyers, my volunteers, all of you, Donald Trump Jr., Rand Paul, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Madison Cawthorn, Thomas Massie, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Candace Owens, Charlie Kirk and so many others who’ve supported me throughout this ordeal. You’re what makes America great. Now let’s go win this election for the people TOGETHER so we can put America, God and Tennessee FIRST!"