Robby Starbuck Gets Back On The GOP Ballot In 5th Congressional District

Youth, 15, Charged In Mass Shooting On Cherry Street; 2nd Juvenile Suspect Identified And Being Sought
Robby Starbuck, who was taken off the Republican primary during a closed meeting of the State Executive Committee of the GOP is back on the ballot.

He won an injunction from Chancellor Russell Perkins in Davidson County.

An earlier effort in Federal Court had been denied.

Chancellor Perkins found that the state Sunshine Law had been violated.

The SEC had decided he was not a bona fide Republican.

Mr. Starbuck said after the ruling, "We won. I’m almost speechless. After all of the lies and corruption, we’ve received justice in our case to prove that the State Executive Committee for the Tennessee Republican Party took illegal action when they voted in secret to remove me from the ballot. Judge Perkins has ordered that my name be restored to the ballot. I can’t thank the Judge enough for having a judicial compass that pointed him toward justice for the people in our case. Today the underhanded, secret plot to remove the people’s choice in favor of controllable career politicians like Andy Ogles and Beth Harwell has failed. I’ll never forget the cowardly way folks like them supported this illegal action, and in doing so, supported disenfranchising our own voters.

"Tennessee needs a fighter and our fight in this case shows exactly why I’m the kind of fighter that Tennessee needs right now. I will NEVER give up, not on you, not on Tennessee and not on America. When the chips were down, with our backs against the wall and the establishment pushing for us to give up, we doubled down and fought back. We had faith, we prayed, we worked hard and trusted God to guide us.

"Against all odds, WE WON! I say WE because this is your victory too. Every single one of you who showed up to court, shared our story or knocked on doors for our campaign, YOU won today. Our mission isn’t over yet, it’s only just begun. Now we need your help to win this election by volunteering and donating. The one thing the establishment did succeed in was wasting our time and money but again we have faith. We have to quickly rise back into action to win, and with your help we know that we will. I have mercy in my heart for the people who did this. I hope they learned a lesson to never do this again and to allow our voters to choose our candidates.

"THE PEOPLE are the Republican Party. The party is not a backroom of 16 SEC members. I trust that they’ve all heard enough criticism of their secret vote to know that secret votes are NOT what the people want. I want to thank God, my wife, my kids, my lawyers, my volunteers, all of you, Donald Trump Jr., Rand Paul, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Madison Cawthorn, Thomas Massie, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Candace Owens, Charlie Kirk and so many others who’ve supported me throughout this ordeal. You’re what makes America great. Now let’s go win this election for the people TOGETHER so we can put America, God and Tennessee FIRST!"

 


TV Does More To Destroy The Fabric Of Our Nation

People blame deadbeat parents for their children's crimes. How can you pass along something that you never had? We are into three and four generations of deadbeat, thug parents with each generation presenting a new level of thuggery. No, these so called parents don’t know where their 14-year-old kid is at midnight because, honestly, most don’t care. Kids know this so they invent ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: School Board Declines To Punish Texas Police Chief

On Saturday the Uvalde (Texas) School Board declined to punish school police chief Pedro “Pete” Arredondo for failing to confront a shooter who – during an uninterrupted 80-minute spree – killed 19 people and wounded 17 others at Robb Elementary School. Arredondo has been heavily criticized for his faltering reactions following the May 24 debacle. Investigations by the Texas Department ... (click for more)

Sports

"That's How It Works" - CFC Women Get First Win Of The Season

It was blue bedlam. After a 19 th minute set piece shot was deflected back into the field of play, Isabel Aguilar ripped into the fray. She didn’t need a dribble or setup touch to get power on the rebound shot, and it accelerated past the keeper for a Chattanooga FC 1-0 lead. The team carried that momentum through the rest of the match, and CFC's revived women’s team came ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Fall To Union Omaha At CHI Memorial Stadium

The Red Wolves welcomed Union Omaha to CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday night as they looked to rebound from their midweek game against the Richmond Kickers. Obleda’s side fell behind, as Joseph Brito snuck one past Carlos Avilez in the second minute to put Union Omaha up 0-1 - a score that held to the end. The home side had a great chance in the 10th minute as Rey Ortiz served ... (click for more)


