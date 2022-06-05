Youth, 15, Charged In Mass Shooting On Cherry Street; 2nd Juvenile Suspect Identified And Being Sought
 Sunday, June 5, 2022 68.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Multiple People Shot Near Bar Close To Parkridge Hospital On McCallie Avenue; Several Have Life-Threatening Injuries

Sunday, June 5, 2022

Multiple people were shot on McCallie Avenue early Sunday morning, Chattanooga Police said.

Several of those shot have life-threatening injuries.

The shooting was near Parkridge Medical Center in the vicinity of Mary's Bar.

Police closed off the shooting scene with crime tape. Over a dozen police cruisers blocked off streets near the hospital.

Police said the first calls came in at 2:38 at McCallie and Willow. Officers converged on the area and immediately started calling for ambulances.

There was a second shooting in the vicinity of Fort Street near U.S. 27 downtown on the Southside. Three people were shot there. The injuries are not life-threatening.

The new outbreak of shootings comes a week after a downtown shooting that left six youths shot, including two in critical condition.


June 5, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Attempts To Steal Cart Of Items From Walmart By Posing As Employee; Man Feels Threatened By Girlfriend Who Has Keys To His House And Says "Don't Stay Here Tonight"

June 5, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 4, 2022

Robby Starbuck Gets Back On The GOP Ballot In 5th Congressional District


A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 5764 Hwy. 153, showed police camera footage of a Latino male attempting to walk out of the garden section with a buggy of items while wearing a Walmart ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: APPLEBERRY, BRANDON JAMAL 607 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for ... (click for more)

Robby Starbuck, who was taken off the Republican primary during a closed meeting of the State Executive Committee of the GOP is back on the ballot. He won an injunction from Chancellor Russell ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Attempts To Steal Cart Of Items From Walmart By Posing As Employee; Man Feels Threatened By Girlfriend Who Has Keys To His House And Says "Don't Stay Here Tonight"

A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 5764 Hwy. 153, showed police camera footage of a Latino male attempting to walk out of the garden section with a buggy of items while wearing a Walmart employee vest. Loss prevention grabbed the buggy before he could get any items out of it and he threw the vest down and ran away. Police attempted to locate the man, but never did. * * * ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: APPLEBERRY, BRANDON JAMAL 607 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) BELL, MICHAEL TYRONE 717 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102102 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY ... (click for more)

Opinion

TV Does More To Destroy The Fabric Of Our Nation

People blame deadbeat parents for their children's crimes. How can you pass along something that you never had? We are into three and four generations of deadbeat, thug parents with each generation presenting a new level of thuggery. No, these so called parents don’t know where their 14-year-old kid is at midnight because, honestly, most don’t care. Kids know this so they invent ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: School Board Declines To Punish Texas Police Chief

On Saturday the Uvalde (Texas) School Board declined to punish school police chief Pedro “Pete” Arredondo for failing to confront a shooter who – during an uninterrupted 80-minute spree – killed 19 people and wounded 17 others at Robb Elementary School. Arredondo has been heavily criticized for his faltering reactions following the May 24 debacle. Investigations by the Texas Department ... (click for more)

Sports

"That's How It Works" - CFC Women Get First Win Of The Season

It was blue bedlam. After a 19 th minute set piece shot was deflected back into the field of play, Isabel Aguilar ripped into the fray. She didn’t need a dribble or setup touch to get power on the rebound shot, and it accelerated past the keeper for a Chattanooga FC 1-0 lead. The team carried that momentum through the rest of the match, and CFC's revived women’s team came ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Fall To Union Omaha At CHI Memorial Stadium

The Red Wolves welcomed Union Omaha to CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday night as they looked to rebound from their midweek game against the Richmond Kickers. Obleda’s side fell behind, as Joseph Brito snuck one past Carlos Avilez in the second minute to put Union Omaha up 0-1 - a score that held to the end. The home side had a great chance in the 10th minute as Rey Ortiz served ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors