Multiple People Shot Near Bar Close To Parkridge Hospital On McCallie Avenue; Several Have Life-Threatening Injuries

Multiple people were shot on McCallie Avenue early Sunday morning, Chattanooga Police said.

Several of those shot have life-threatening injuries.

The shooting was near Parkridge Medical Center in the vicinity of Mary's Bar.

Police closed off the shooting scene with crime tape. Over a dozen police cruisers blocked off streets near the hospital.

Police said the first calls came in at 2:38 at McCallie and Willow. Officers converged on the area and immediately started calling for ambulances.

There was a second shooting in the vicinity of Fort Street near U.S. 27 downtown on the Southside. Three people were shot there. The injuries are not life-threatening.

The new outbreak of shootings comes a week after a downtown shooting that left six youths shot, including two in critical condition.