Collegedale Commission Passes No Tax Increase Budget On 1st Reading

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 - by Gail Perry

The first reading of Collegedale’s fiscal year 2022-2023 budget took place at the commission meeting Monday night. The proposed budget is posted on the city’s website so residents can read it and be prepared to ask questions at the public hearing  in two weeks before the final reading and vote take place.  The $13,398,000 budget has no property tax increase. Items of interest included in the planned expenses is medic 5 remodels, painting the interior of city hall and relocation of city hall offices.

Vehicles and equipment that will be bought in the coming year include a Ford F-150 and four Dodge Durangos, a bucket truck, an excavator, a 4x4 tractor, new mowers and an automated garbage truck. The budget also includes $33,000 for the K-9 start-up program and $200,000 for work on the Greenway and sidewalks. The 2022 budget was amended to account for unbudgeted expenses and income.

 

Upon the request of property owner Don Chastain, principal partner in Grindstone Estates mobile home park, the commission rezoned 278.26 acres located on Edgemon Road. The Collegedale planning commission had recommended the approval. The city commissioners were told that no plans have yet been submitted and that the  planned use for the property is unknown. City Attorney Sam Elliott told the commissioners that they would have more control over what goes there after it was annexed. Any development will have to go through the typical processes including public hearings.

 

Emergency funding was approved for replacing a portion of a culvert on Tallant View Terrace, where it had caved in. The work did not go through the normal bidding process because it is an emergency, but needed the commission approval because it was an expense over $30,000.

 

The sewer system will be getting an upgrade. A bid was approved for sewer manhole lining. It is a three- year contract for around $805,400 that will be split over three budget cycles. So far around 100 manholes have been lined with around 500 more to go. Another bid for cleaning and lining the sewers was awarded to the low bidder at $35,564. Over the next 2-3 years the entire system will  be done.

 

The city will pay $5,273 for EPB to install a pedestrian light pole and fixture in the right of way on Watkins Street adjacent to the Serv-Pro building. The developer will reimburse the city.

 

The commission also authorized the sale of an abandoned aircraft left at Collegedale Airport. The owner, who lives in Florida, has been sent two notifications for money that is owed to the city, but no response has been received. The account is about one year in arrears. The value of the plane when sold will be used to pay back the city.

 

Two members of the Collegedale Parks and Recreation Board have rolled off and two new members will take their place. At the meeting Monday night, David Eller was appointed for a two-year term and Emily Culberson was appointed for a term of three years.

 

Mayor Katie Lamb asked Police Chief Jack Sapp for reassurances that the department has a plan in place to keep people safe during the city’s Fourth of July celebrations after the recent gun violence. She said she has heard concerns from people about the planned activities during the holiday. Chief Sapp replied that the department has had training for the worst-case scenarios in order to be prepared, and a plan will be in place as it is every year.

 


