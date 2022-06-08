Cit Has $430,000 Emergency Purchase After Sludge Pumps Go Out

 Wednesday, June 8, 2022 74.0°F   overcast   Overcast

City Public Works had to make a $430,000 emergency purchase after a sludge pump stopped working and then the backup pump also failed.

Brent Goldberg, city chief financial officer, said the failure was at station #1.

He said after the two failures occurred, the sludge was routed to station #2. However, it had to pump far beyond its capacity.

Mr. Goldberg said, in order to prevent waste from having to be dumped into the Tennessee River with the overuse of the station #2 pump, it was necessary on May 31 to acquire two progressive cavity pumps and grinders for station #1. 


Police Blotter: Man Blackmailed With Video After Skyping With Woman On Flirtini Match; $2,500 Electric Bike Stolen Off The Back Of Truck Parked At Hotel

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 6/8/22

A man on Little Sorrel Road told police he was being blackmailed by an unknown woman he met on Flirtini Match. He said that unbeknownst to him, "Sofia" recorded him while they were Skyping. "Sofia" is supposedly in the Philippines and now has demanded the man give her $1,650 or she will release the video to all his Facebook friends. The only information the man has on the suspect ... (click for more)

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 6/8/22

Mayor Kelly’s Crime Wave Will Only Get Worse - And Response

In the 1990’s when New York City was a criminal’s dream, Rudy Giuliani brought the “Broken Window Doctrine” to national attention with his policing efforts to stop squeegee men who harassed drivers with unsolicited windshield washing. In criminology, the broken windows theory states that visible signs of crime, anti-social behavior and civil disorder create an urban environment ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Police Need Our Help

I’ll bet a dollar to your dime that over 75 percent of people in Hamilton County don’t know anything about “the Atlas One App.” That’s how you submit a tip to the Chattanooga Police Department following two mass shootings over the past two weekends. But even the nine-year-old who was shot Saturday night on Fort Street knows how to dial 423/643-5100 to share confidential information ... (click for more)

"All the Tricks And Flicks" - A Resurgent Luke Ferreira Brings Flair To CFC's Attack

Flair isn’t something common in the various tiers of the American game. Or perhaps, more accurately, I should say effectively-used flair is something of a unicorn. Stepovers turn into lost dribbles, and feints or hesitations fizzle out when the dribbler loses the ball. And so among many of his NISA brethren, Luke Ferreira’s skillset is a rarity. The 27 year-old has every move ... (click for more)

Biscuits Cook In 5th Inning; Defeat Lookouts, 5-3

A wretched fifth inning doomed Andrew Abbott to his first loss as a Lookout while Chattanooga went down 5-3 in Montgomery. With no outs in the inning, Grant Witherspoon stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded. On the very first pitch he saw, Witherspoon whipped his bat onto the ball and tripled to center. In came Roberto Alvarez, and then Tyler Frank and lastly Brett ... (click for more)


