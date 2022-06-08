Cit Has $430,000 Emergency Purchase After Sludge Pumps Go Out

City Public Works had to make a $430,000 emergency purchase after a sludge pump stopped working and then the backup pump also failed.

Brent Goldberg, city chief financial officer, said the failure was at station #1.

He said after the two failures occurred, the sludge was routed to station #2. However, it had to pump far beyond its capacity.

Mr. Goldberg said, in order to prevent waste from having to be dumped into the Tennessee River with the overuse of the station #2 pump, it was necessary on May 31 to acquire two progressive cavity pumps and grinders for station #1.