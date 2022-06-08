Bicycle Lanes To Be Added To McCallie Avenue

CDOT crews will be resurfacing and restriping McCallie Avenue in the upcoming weeks "as an opportunity to increase the safety of all users - drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists - by calming traffic, separating pedestrians from vehicles and providing safer street crossings, and adding on-street bicycle lanes."

Officials said, "This project is part of more extensive efforts to make our streets safer, and it is an integral part of our mission to provide safe and efficient transportation options for all Chattanoogans."

A "road diet," or a reduction in lanes from four to three on McCallie Avenue between Central Avenue and Highland Park Avenue, is planned as part of this project in order to accommodate wider sidewalks as well as streetscape enhancements, such as bicycle lanes and new pedestrian crossings.

On-street parking will be marked along McCallie Avenue, while vehicle access to all driveways and street crossings will not be affected.

Initial milling of the road surface will begin next week. Temporary restriping to the new traffic pattern and updated street signage will be in place at that time. Resurfacing work will follow, and the permanent traffic lines and crosswalk markings will be completed.