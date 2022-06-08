Inmate Burned At Silverdale From Boiling Water In Microwave Oven

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Services and contract medical personnel responded to one of the housing units at the Silverdale Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon after an inmate sustained burns.

The injury was from boiling water after being heated in a microwave.

Microwaves are made available to the inmates who wish to heat up food and other types of meal related products purchased from commissary.

Upon further review, the decision was made by medical personnel the inmate should be transported to an off-site medical facility for treatment.

The incident happened at approximately 2:45 pm,