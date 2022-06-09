June 9, 2022
The aunt of famed newspaper publisher Adolph Ochs built a large frame house on Cameron Hill's Poplar Street.
Julia Levy David moved to Chattanooga in 1885 after the death of her husband, Jacob ... (click for more)
A man on Rawlings Street told police he just bought a house and when he arrived that morning, he noticed the front door open, the front window broken ($200), the back door ($300) was broken in, and a window in the kitchen ($100) was broken. The house was cleared and no one was located in or around the house. The man said he didn’t know if anything was taken or not because he was ... (click for more)
Julia Levy David moved to Chattanooga in 1885 after the death of her husband, Jacob David, at Lexington, Ky. The Davids had lived in Lexington for many years.
The six Levy children had come to the U.S. with their parents from Bavaria in 1850. Julia was the younger sister ... (click for more)
In the 1990’s when New York City was a criminal’s dream, Rudy Giuliani brought the “Broken Window Doctrine” to national attention with his policing efforts to stop squeegee men who harassed drivers with unsolicited windshield washing.
In criminology, the broken windows theory states that visible signs of crime, anti-social behavior and civil disorder create an urban environment ... (click for more)
When Matthew McConaughey thrust himself into the role of a spokesperson for the Uvalde Massacre, the cynics among us scoffed “another publicity opp.” But, no, the brilliant actor is indeed a native son of Uvalde, Texas, where on May 24, 19 children and two adults were killed by a lone gunman, and 18 others were injured in what is now known as the Robb Elementary School shooting. ... (click for more)
They are filed away under the general all-purpose heading of “blackout” moments. Whenever a bat is flipped into the air, an opposing dugout gets an earful or, in the case of Sunday, a middle finger gets flipped, a Tennessee baseball Vol professes to have gone down a memory hole.
These moments also get funneled into the dual perception of UT’s team, which was aptly described ... (click for more)
Head Chattanooga Wrestling Coach Kyle Ruschell announced the addition of Logan Ashton, Jacob Boyd and Rocky Jordan to the 2022-23 squad on Thursday morning.
“We have a very exciting group of transfers being added to our team,” said Ruschell. “These three guys are bringing their own unique experiences that I believe have the potential to take our program to the next level.
... (click for more)