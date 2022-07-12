 Tuesday, July 12, 2022 91.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Kayaker In Distress Rescued On Tennessee River After Good Samaritan Calls 911

Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Chattanooga firefighters were able to save a man from drowning in the Tennessee River, thanks to an alert driver crossing over the Chickamauga Dam.

Someone driving on Highway 153 called Hamilton County 911 Tuesday afternoon at 3:15 PM to report that they saw an overturned kayak and a man struggling in the water. He was far out in the water, sparking their concern.

CFD Fireboat 6 responded and spotted the party waving for help. The man, who was not wearing a life jacket, had decided to try to swim back to the recreation area when he realized his kayak had a hole in it and it started sinking. When firefighters got to him, he was extremely fatigued. The crew got him out of the water and onto the rescue boat.

Paramedics met them at the boat ramp and patient care was transferred to HCEMS. The rescued man was alert and conscious.

The fireboat then went back to retrieve the damaged kayak and brought it back to the dock and Quint 6’s crew returned to service.

This was the first rescue using the CFD's newly-acquired fireboats.

Officials said, "The two boats are to protect citizens and visitors on the water and today, the boat that was used in the response was a life-saving asset." 

Captain Chris Blazek said, “Thanks to the Good Samaritan driving by who spotted this person in trouble and called 911 so we could quickly get to him.” 


July 12, 2022

Crutchfield Log Cabin Home Was A Curiosity On Cameron Hill's Pine Street

July 12, 2022

Stadium Proponents Want TIF District Set Up By Aug. 9; Goldberg Acknowledges City, County Will Have To Deal With Any Debt Service Shortfall; Master Developer Very Optimistico

July 12, 2022

Sterling Smith, 34, Arrested After Barricading Himself In Home With Dangerous Weapon


An odd collection of log rooms was long a curiosity at the foot of Cameron Hill at 807 Pine St. "The Cabins," that were a temporary home for Thomas Crutchfield Sr. as he built the Crutchfield ... (click for more)

The City Council was told Tuesday that proponents of a new Southside stadium want a Tax Increment Financing District for it and formation of a new city-county Sports Authority approved by both ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police responded to a disorder call involving a dangerous weapon on Friday. Police were advised that a man at this location had choked a woman in the home and pointed a weapon ... (click for more)



Wait Til They Hear The Train Horns At Central Soya

Re: “Also, the panel recommended approval for a $400 million project on 70 acres at the old Central Soya site on Judd Road. It will include 750 housing units.” I truly understand the need for more housing in Chattanooga, but I literally couldn’t contain my morning breakfast when I read the Planning Commission recommended approval for potentially 750 housing units (Lord only knows ... (click for more)

Muffled In Bradley County

The last two years have proven to be controversial when it comes to citizens addressing various governmental bodies across the United States. The most famous was in Loundon County, Va., where elected officials and school board association wrote a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in an attempt to silence parents. Evidence shows that is coming to Tennessee and to Bradley ... (click for more)

Lady Red Wolves Finish Second In First USL W League Season

On Sunday evening, the number one ranked Lady Red Wolves gathered together as a team to watch the livestreamed match on TV between South Carolina United and South Georgia Tormenta in hopes that their own season would continue & they would advance to the USL W league National Quarterfinals. Unfortunately, the hopes for the former 2-time WPSL Southeast Conference Champions were ... (click for more)

Lisa Lowry Smith, Dona Robinson Are Winners In CWGA Play At Windstone

The Chattanooga Women’s Association played at Windstone Golf Course on Monday. The game was individual pars based on prior rounds played. Individual Pars-Number of natural pars are recorded for each player and compared to their quota. Winner is the most over quota. Below are the results of those who exceeded their quota: 15 women played at Windstone and the winners ... (click for more)


