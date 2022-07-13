VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 7/13/22

On Sunday evening, the number one ranked Lady Red Wolves gathered together as a team to watch the livestreamed match on TV between South Carolina United and South Georgia Tormenta in hopes that their own season would continue & they would advance to the USL W league National Quarterfinals. Unfortunately, the hopes for the former 2-time WPSL Southeast Conference Champions were ... (click for more)

In any magnificent place or moment, no matter how grand the surroundings, it is the people that make the most impact. Such was the case of our Cooperstown Experience. The kids who play the game and the men who coach them seldom have their names called, but to continue my reflection on this amazing experience, I want to talk about the boys of Cooperstown. The Exposure Prime team ... (click for more)