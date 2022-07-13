Fleischmann "Disheartened" By 9.1% Inflation Rate For June

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann released the following statement in response to the latest inflation numbers released today from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), showing a 9.1 percent year-over-year inflation rate for June 2022.

“Under the Biden Administration’s and Democrats’ one-party rule in DC, inflation continues to hit records not seen in decades. It is painfully clear that the current economic policies are not working for Tennessee families and Americans nationwide.

"I am disheartened and disappointed that instead of prioritizing economic relief, the White House and Congressional Democrats are continuing to focus on restarting their harmful tax-and-spend spree and doubling down on their war against domestic energy production. I urge President Biden and my colleagues in Congress to change their course and work with Republicans to get inflation under control.”