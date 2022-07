The coronavirus numbers are increasing in Hamilton County. The Hamilton County Health Department on Wednesday said there are 244 new cases in the last 24 hours, for a total of 107,132.

There were two more deaths from the virus, for a total of 1,182.

Hamilton County hospitals have 57 patients with the virus, with an additional five cases of suspected COVID. Of those, 27 are Hamilton County residents.

There are currently eight people in ICU, down from nine on Tuesday.