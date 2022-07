Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABLES, JAMIE SHAWN

3449 HALL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BALL, TYEREK KAHLIL

1004 GLEENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

BURGLARY



BROCK, ANGELA MARIE

3914 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BROWN, CHARLES EDWARD

1707 EAST REBEL RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BROWN, MICHAEL LYNN

1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051651

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BYRD, STACEY L

719 CASTLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



CARDENAS, KEVEN IVAN

9224 MISTY RIDGE DRIVE CHATTNAOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CARPENTER, JOHN MARK

8191 RICHLAND DRIVE HIXSON, 37373

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



CLARK, INDIA

2437 5TH AVENUE CT CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CLAY, DEMOND RASHAD

1013 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112576

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



COFFEY, ANDREW STEPHEN

HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 30736

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)



CONNER, AMANDA GAIL

1825 LEWIS MINE RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



ELLIS, CHRISTIAN BLAINE

713 NORTHBROOK DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EVANS, FANTASY J

1507 E 49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EVANS, PAUL ALEXANDER

1118 ORANGEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FORFEITURE CAPIUS-DRIVING ON REVOKED



FOSTER, COURTNEY MARSHE

HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FRITTS, CRYSTAL MAEDOROTHY

7155 SHEPHERD VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GOSNELL, ROBERT RAY

3904 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374153810

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GROGINS, SAMBRA RACHELL

5185 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GUNTER, WILLIE LEE

4006 VETERNS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HENDERSON, NATHAN JEFFERY

10545 EAST BRAINERD APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HOLT, JESSICA ELAINE

8205 CARDINAL COVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HUGHES, SANTIAZIA

214 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374215140

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HUMPHREY, RACHEL RAVEN

1322 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HYMES, REANNA DESHAE

1016 N LARCHMONT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112410

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)



JACKSON, DAVID J

2016 PORTLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JENKINS, CORNELIUS LEE

720 HARGRAVES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, ADAM BOBBY

201 POPLAR ST DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



JOHNSON, KAREN

3721 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, KEVON DEWAYNE

126 LYNCHBURG AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102221

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



LAWSON, JAMES ALBERT

6153 HUNTER RD OOLETWAH, 37412

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB)



MCUMBER, JOSHUA J

4103 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374157133

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MOORE, TAMMY JEAN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG CRIMINAL TRESPASS)

FAILURE TO APPEAR



NORMAN, ALEXIS MARIE

2101 EAST 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



OLIVER, ASHLEY NICOLE

1515 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT UNDER $1,000



PELLETIER, MISTY DAWN

586 BRADMYRE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT



PRATHER, TIANA MARIE

2016 PORLAND ST CHATTANOOA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



RAY, LAVONTAE KEJUAN

2901 E 47TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



REDDEN, LAURA BETH

597 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RICHARDSON, DORSHELLE LASHAY

2103 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042220

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ROWE, JENNIFER AUTUMN

HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



SALGADO-GONAZALEZ, CHRISTOPHER JUN

9122 TENNGA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF PROBATION



SMITH, STERLING M

604 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112517

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



STRICKLAND, CORDALRO LARRON

1912 ROBINS CHATTANOOGA, 37044

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDER



TERRELL, ZACHARY ADAM

6583 ESQUIRE LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT



THOMPSON, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

1103 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



VANDEGRIFF, MARGARET LEE

75 HATFIELD DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



WEBB, DEWAYNE JAMAR

406 N LOVELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WHITE, SHORHONDA QUEENISHA

808 N MARKET STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WHITEAKER, KINSLEY MORGAN

973 MAULDETH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WILLIAMS, JOSEPH ALONZO

701 GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37311

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



WILLIAMS, RICHARD GRANT

3316 KELLYS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF SCH IV



WILSON, FRANKLIN LEON

4607 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



WILSON, MICHAEL

2102 E 4TH ST Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)

THEFT OF PROPERTY