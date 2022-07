Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, MICHAEL DAVID

6853 MANASSAS GAP LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE



BARKER, BRIAN AARON

119 COUNTY ROAD 825 HEFLIN, 36264

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



BEAIRD, LISA ANN

5454 HIGHWAY 41 RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PETITION TO REVOKE)



BERTENSHAW, CHRISTERPHER DANIEL

COMMUNITY KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BLAIR, ADAM DWAYNE

7613 COVE RIDGE DR HIXSON, 37363

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

RECKLESS DRIVING



CARLISLE, THOMAS WILLARD

207 THOMAS STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency:

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



CHITWOOD, MICHAEL ALEXADRI

2217 BEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUNA)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)CLARK, MICHAEL DAVID4340 LAKESHORE LN, APT 304 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTCOMBS, CHRISTIAN KALIEGH1875 JORDAN AVE NW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYCOMBS, KAMI KAYLINN4832 GOLD POINTE DR NE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYDAVIS, UNIQUE LASHAY1101 ARLINGTON AVE, APT 05 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYFREESE, PETER SOLOMON2107 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: TVADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEGOINES, SAMUEL JAMES1332 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Bureau Of PrisonsBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GOODWIN, KEITH RENARD1116 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFGRIFFITH, CHELSEA LEANN1315 36ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREVOCATION OF PROBATION 11111111GUIZAR, MARISA658 RACOON BRIDGE RD SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HAZELWOOD, SARAH DENISE8734 MURPHYSBURROW HIGHWAY MANCHESTER, 37355Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON8166 HOLLY CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HOLLOWAY, WAYLON FRED4927 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161948Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARISOM, JUSTIN ONEAL TYGER5600 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JONES, JAVONTAE AKIA832 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214322Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KILGORE, GLENN TRAVIS7528 MIDDLE VALLEY RD HIXSON, 373432235Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAWLEMING, MADISON BREANN2990 BEVERLY LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00LEONARD, DREW DILLON470 LIBERTY TRACE ROSWELL, 30076Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LINDSAY, JANEICE E612 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)LOCKHART, WILLIAM HAROLD268 PALM ST WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MAY, TIMOTHY LEBRON1807 YAPHANK RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000.00MCWAIN, DUSTIN MICHAEL226 BRENTLY WOODS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PHELPS, DUSTIN A57 BROOKDALE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEARPITTMAN, ISAIAH JACOBY3021 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062648Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PRICE, LATOSHA DENEE117 COVE ROAD NEWPORT, 37821Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAINES, STORMIE DONYELLE841 ASHLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 374153537Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERAMSEY, JONATHAN L1259 MODEL FARM RD JAMESTOWN, 38556Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYRIDLEY, LACY KAY104 MAPLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASIFONTES, JUSTIN D912 N HIGHWAY 340 PARROTTSVILLE, 37843Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALESMITH, STEVEN RALPH467 GRAYSONWAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN,Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSS PROHIBITED WEAPON BRASS KNUCKLESPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASPEED, MARCUS EUGENE2407 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STOVER, JOSHUA LEBRON2165 CAMDEN OAKS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTVAUGHN, VERNTEZ LASETH270 ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114210Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWADE, RONDALE1227 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWILLIAMS, RICHARD4429 VESTER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIAMSON, MICHAEL D727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWILSON, KANIYA TYNEASE312 MCBRIEN ROAD APT 5112 RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTSTALKINGDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEYOUNES, SHELDON LEE432 HOGAN RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEBURGLARYBURGLARY