HES To Help With Rescue Of 4,000 Beagles At Virginia Compound

Friday, July 15, 2022

The Humane Educational Society has committed to rescuing several of the 4,000 beagles housed at Envigo breeding and testing in Cumberland, Va.

 

HES officials said, "The horrific conditions at the Envigo facility prompted a mandate by the U.S.

Department of Agriculture to find rescues for the dogs within 60 days. USDA inspections reveal egregious violations of the humane standard of treatment at the Virginia facility where they identified under-nourished, wounded, sick, and non-responsive dogs.

 

"Typically, dogs born in large-scale breeding facilities experience prolonged neglect requiring behavioral and medical rehabilitation.

 

"It is one of the largest-scale animal rescue operations in US history. HES has been asked to assist with placing beagles into loving adoptive homes. 

 

"There are at least 15 dogs currently committed for transport from Virginia for rehabilitative care. A date for pick up is yet to be confirmed. We anticipate a call in the coming weeks. As summer shelter capacity and resources allow, HES will continue helping with the rescue effort. 

 

"Dogs placed in the care of the Humane Society of the United States are being assessed in Virginia and assigned to rescue partners across the U.S. for scheduled pickups. This process could take several weeks due to the volume of animals. 

 

"HES is an independent, local nonprofit but frequently works in collaboration with HSUS. Staff and volunteers are preparing to receive several beagles and provide needed specialized care." 

 

Rebecca Bryan, HES executive director, said, "We are devastated at the suffering these dogs have endured HES staff and volunteers are eager to help these dogs find loving homes . We are ready to hop in the transport van whenever we receive the call. It may not come for a couple of weeks, but staff already have go-bags packed, just in case. 

 

"Summer is our busy season. We have faith in the community to come together and help us meet the needs of local animals and the beagles." 

 


July 15, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Stuffs Lipstick And Other Items In Her Bra At Walgreens; Unconscious Man Reported Slumped Over His Steering Wheel Was Just Watching Videos

An employee told police that at around 6:11 p.m. a white female stole lipstick and other unknown items from the Dollar General, 4211 Rossville Blvd. The employee said the woman was in her 50s and concealed the items in her bra. She said the woman was captured on video by the store's surveillance camera, and the video was available for an officer to view. * * * An employee ... (click for more)

Austin Garrett Endorses Virginia Anne Manson For School Board

District 11 Republican nominee Virginia Anne Manson of Lookout Mountain has received the endorsement of Austin Garrett, fellow Republican nominee for Sheriff. Chief Deputy Garrett said, “Virginia Anne Manson is the best choice for school board in District 11. Her strong support for SROs in our schools is paramount to the safety of every child in Hamilton County. "I am proud ... (click for more)

Opinion

Bring Back Engel Stadium - And Response (8)

Engel Stadium was constructed back in 1930. The maximum occupancy at the time was (believe it or not) 12,000 people. Through the years with better seating, by 2020 the maximum occupancy of Engel Stadium was 5,997. The pre-pandemic average Lookouts game is attended, on the average, by 3,948 fans. One can see that had the AT&T stadium not been built, attendance today would not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Let's Get A Casino

Let’s face it – Chattanooga needs a new baseball park like Erlanger needs another shooting victim. So if it’s only money we want, let’s trace our roots all the way back to John Ross and call on our Cherokee brethren to help us to establish a lavish casino on the U.S. Pipe-Wheland brownfields. That’s right, a big gambling center splat dab in the heart of the Southside so that people ... (click for more)

Sports

Three Mocs Take On Football National Leadership Roles

The Chattanooga Mocs look to make a great impression this fall on the field. The athletics program is making a big one off it with three pieces of news with a direct impact on the national scene. Vice-Chancellor Mark Wharton is again serving on the FCS Athletics Directors Association Executive Committee. That was announced this month by NACDA. Head Coach Rusty Wright ... (click for more)

UTC Athletics Adds New Staff In June & July

UTC Vice-Chancellor Mark Wharton announced new hires for the department to cover a number of areas from development to sports medicine. It’s a wide range of hires that replace recent departures as well as augment the growing reality of the department as a whole, officials said. The hires include the areas of development, ticketing, support staff and sports medicine. Walker ... (click for more)


