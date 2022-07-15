July 15, 2022
An employee told police that at around 6:11 p.m. a white female stole lipstick and other unknown items from the Dollar General, 4211 Rossville Blvd. The employee said the woman was in her 50s and concealed the items in her bra. She said the woman was captured on video by the store's surveillance camera, and the video was available for an officer to view.
The Chattanooga Mocs look to make a great impression this fall on the field. The athletics program is making a big one off it with three pieces of news with a direct impact on the national scene.
Vice-Chancellor Mark Wharton is again serving on the FCS Athletics Directors Association Executive Committee. That was announced this month by NACDA.
UTC Vice-Chancellor Mark Wharton announced new hires for the department to cover a number of areas from development to sports medicine. It’s a wide range of hires that replace recent departures as well as augment the growing reality of the department as a whole, officials said.
