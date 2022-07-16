 Saturday, July 16, 2022 76.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

2 Officers Injured While Trying To Take Suspect Into Custody On Jeffrey Lane

Saturday, July 16, 2022
Delonte Shepherd
Two officers were injured on Friday while trying to take into custody a man who was causing a disorder.
 
Delonte Shepherd, 28, was eventually arrested.
 
Police responded to a disorder with a weapon call near 4900 Jeffrey Lane.
 
Police were advised that a person at this location had a gun and was causing a disorder. Once on-scene, police located a person behind the residence who fit the description given by the complainant.
 
Police attempted to make contact with the suspect, but he immediately became combative with officers. One officer attempted to take the suspect into custody, but was severely bitten by the suspect in the process.
 
Another officer arrived to assist the first and had her finger injured in the process.
 
The suspect was eventually taken into custody by police and a firearm was located in the suspect's bag.
 
Police and the suspect were evaluated by EMS.
Both officers relocated to a local hospital for treatment.
 
Shepherd was treated and arrested for assault among other charges.

July 16, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARNETTE, KEDRICK DARNELL 2604 IVY ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County HARASSMENT VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BENTLEY, KEYONTA ALEXANDER 3914 CAMILA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ... (click for more)

