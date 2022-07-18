Police Blotter: $200 Stolen From Woman's Unlocked Car Overnight; Woman's Caregiver Uses Her Credit Card, Then Refuses To Leave Because It Was Accidental

A woman on Chandler Avenue told police that overnight someone had been inside of

her vehicle and stolen $200 cash. She said she believes that she left her vehicle unlocked when she came home from work. She did not provide any suspect information.

* * *

A woman told police she was on her phone in the parking lot at McDonald's, 5440 Hwy. 153.

She said a man walked out of the business and got in his vehicle that was parked beside her. She said when the man opened his car door, he hit the side of her vehicle with it. Police observed a small scratch to her rear passenger side door.

* * *

A man on Gateway Avenue told police that the lock to the tailgate on his 2004 Chevy Avalanche is messed up. The man had no other information.

* * *

A man told police that sometime about a week ago his 2014 Ford F150 (TN tag) was parked at Hamilton Place. He said when he came back out, he found that there was damage to his driver's side door. He said it is unknown how the damage occurred.

* * *



A disorder prevention was requested at a residence on Forest Road. Police met with a man there who said he needed to get rental furniture from the residence. The man was then able to retrieve the furniture without incident.

* * *



Police were called to check on a suspicious man who was allegedly talking to inanimate objects and took a swim in the drainage ditch out front of Smokey Bones, 2225 Gunbarrel Road. Police spoke with and identified the man and determined he was not committing any crimes. He left the area without incident.

* * *

A man told police the cages on his truck came off under the bridge near 3555 Broad St. He said believes one of the cages hit the bridge and slid off. Police were unable to determine how the cages came off the truck.

* * *

A woman on 5th Avenue Court told police she observed a white vehicle sitting in front of her apartment. She said the vehicle sped off when they saw her.

* * *

Dispatch notified police at 10:55 p.m. that there was a drone flying over the gated PSC back lot at 3410 Amnicola Hwy. The drone was described as "looks like a very nice one" and "very loud." Police arrived on scene at 11:11 p.m. and drove around the premises, including the back lot and side lot on Wisdom Street. Police did not observe a drone or any suspicious people in the area. Police left the PSC at 11:22 p.m. after not being able to locate anything. Police will drive by the PSC throughout the night.

* * *

A security officer at Covenant Transport, 400 Birmingham Hwy., told police that he was notified of a man that appeared to be intoxicated walking towards Covenant Transport. The guard said he approached the man and identified him as an employee with Covenant Transport. The employee said that he was returning to his truck. The guard said they have a company policy that employees are not allowed to have any intoxicants in their system while on property. The guard told police that he needed the employee to vacate the property until he was sober. Police asked the employee if he would be willing to get a hotel for the night, to which he said that he would. Police gave

the employee a ride to the Red Roof Inn on Birmingham Highway.

* * *

Police observed an open door at Mitchell Industrial Tire Co., 2915 8th Ave. Officers cleared the building and didn't find anyone inside or anything broken or damaged while on the scene. A responsible responded to the business and locked/secured the open door.

* * *



An anonymous caller reported a Hispanic male was walking around the Speedway at 2245 Hickory Valley Road acting suspicious, with an aluminum bat and possibly a handgun. Police spoke with the man who said he was looking for a homeless person that lives around the business area. The man did have an aluminum baseball bat and a BB gun (found in his waistband) A check of the man came back with no NCIC warnings. The Aluminum bat and BB gun were confiscated and turned into the CPD Property Division.

* * *

Police were dispatched to an abandoned vehicle on Old Ringgold Road. No tag was found displayed on the vehicle. Upon running the VIN number, the vehicle was discovered to be stolen. Police had Dispatch contact the owner, who responded and took possession of the vehicle. The suspect(s) had removed the tag. The vehicle was taken out of NCIC and released to the owner.

A gun holster and a TN tag were located in the vehicle, that did not belong to the owner of this vehicle. The tag and holster were reported stolen also. Dispatch attempted to contact the owner of the items, but was unable to do so. Those were placed into Property.

* * *

An employee of Baymont Inn, 7017 Shallowford Road, told police that a man was there past his check-out time. Police spoke to the man, who said he was in the process of leaving and requested 30 minutes. Police told the employee that in 30 minutes the man will be gone. The employee thanked police for their time.

* * *

Police responded to a disorder at a residence on Tennessee Avenue between a woman and her ex-caregiver. The woman told police that in the past few days she and the ex-caregiver had some issues and she requested the ex-caregiver to leave her property and not come back. The ex-caregiver told police that she had an incident this week where she used the woman's credit card accidentally. She said she believes that is maybe the reason why the woman is discharging her. The ex-caregiver said that on the day it happened, she explained to the woman that it was an accident and offered to pay her back. The woman said that she did not care about the money, but requests the ex-caregiver to leave her property. The ex-caregiver agreed to leave without incident.