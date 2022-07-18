Tennessee Right To Life PAC Endorses Greg Martin For State House

The state's oldest and largest pro-life organization has endorsed Greg Martin for TN House District 26 representing Hamilton County. Citing Mr. Martin’s demonstrated commitment to defending Tennessee's unborn children, the organization underscored their support.

"Greg represents Tennessee's pro-life values and will be a consistent voice for those who can't speak

for themselves," said Roger Kane, president of Tennessee Right to Life Political Action Committee. "Tennesseans have made great strides in restoring common sense protections for the unborn and for abortion-vulnerable women, girls and families. But there remains much work to do which will require courage and conviction now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. Tennessee Right to Life strongly believes that Greg Martin’s respect for the sanctity of human life makes him qualified to speak for those who have no other voice.

"We urge every pro-life voter in the 26th House District to work and vote for his election."

