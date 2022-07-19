 Tuesday, July 19, 2022 82.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Parks And Rec Director Says There Are Plans For More Neighborhood Parks In Chattanooga

Tuesday, July 19, 2022 - by Thea Marshall
Scott Martin at Kiwanis
Scott Martin at Kiwanis
- photo by Thea Marshall

The new city Parks and Rec Director Scott Martin told members of the Kiwanis Club on Tuesday that Chattanooga 'has great parks if you are a visitor but we need to be delivering that same level of service to all residents, equitably across the city." 

Mr. Martin said, “Chattanooga has always been on my list of cities where it would be great to be a parks and rec director,.

This job, that I’m very fortunate to sit in, is one of the top jobs in the nation. When you think about the great parks jobs in the nation you think of the director in New York and San Francisco, but in my opinion Chattanooga is in that space because of what y’all accomplished on the waterfront.” 

Mr. Martin said most of the growth within the next 50 years is projected to be in cities with fewer than 300,000 people. He said officials are planning to prepare for a Chattanooga with 300,000 people. 

Mr. Martin said when he lived in Boise, Idaho there were 100,000 people at the time and now they are pushing 500,000. He said he sees the same trends and urgency here. He said Chattanooga is getting an older and younger population simultaneously and he wants to create parks to serve that. 

In fact, Mr. Martin said Chattanooga has a significant amount of green space that is unused right now - upwards of 1,000 acres, where nothing is being done with it. 

“We are becoming more urban and we understand a very strong impulse to get green space lockdowned so in 50 years when there’s 50,000 new residents out there they have the option,” he said. 

The speaker said there will be a parks plan drawn up over the next nine months and then it will become a capital document for City Council. He said he will present council members with a “rational roadmap” and then the community will decide what investment to make. 

“We know great parks last,” said Mr. Martin. “I have yet to find a community that bought land for a park and comes back20 years later saying that it was a bad idea.” 

July 19, 2022

Yager Bill Establishing Grant Program For Volunteer Firefighters Is Signed Into Law

Gov. Bill Lee has signed into law Senate Bill 2342 by Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston), which establishes a length of service award program for volunteer firefighters, emergency medical services providers and ambulance drivers. The bill authorizes the State Treasurer to award grants to eligible employers that match employee contributions. Each grant would be a one-to-one match ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Man Takes Woman's Cell Phone Because She Owes Him Money; Woman's Purse Stolen Overnight From Unlocked Vehicle

A man and a woman had a disorder at the Gestamp factory, 4120 Jersey Pike. The man claimed the woman owed him $200 and wouldn't give it to him, so he took her cell phone. The woman said he only claimed she owed him money when she didn't want to give him a ride back and forth from work anymore. The woman got her cell phone and didn't want to press charges. The man went home for the ... (click for more)

Opinion

Don't Exempt Stadium TIF From TIF Rules

The City Council will soon consider a resolution to exempt the city-initiated stadium/South Broad TIF from "certain procedures" private developers must follow when they are the applicant. When the City Council debated TIF policies and procedures in 2015, former City Councilwoman Deborah Scott advised against such an exemption: "Make city desired/initiated TIFs meet the same standards ... (click for more)

Keep The Dean Of County Clerks

Normally an elected official stays out of other candidates' races, especially when their name is also on the ballot. However, this election cycle, we, the undersigned Constitutional Officers of Hamilton County, wish to unite in support of one of our own. Bill Knowles is mentor to most of us, a mainstay at the Courthouse, a leader of innovation in County Clerks' offices statewide, ... (click for more)

Sports

Terrell Owens To Speak At SoCon Football Media Day Luncheon

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens will be the featured guest at the 2022 Southern Conference Football Media Day luncheon. The event will take place July 28 at the Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, North Carolina. Owens, who played in the SoCon at Chattanooga from 1992-95 and went on to become one of the most prolific wide receivers in NFL history, will participate in ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: All Stars And The Hall Of Fame

I can actually remember when they played two Major League All-Star games. From 1959-1962, baseball played a pair of All-Star games, with the second one used to raise money for the MLB Pension fund. The second one was abandoned after four seasons because game officials felt it was watering down the event. I loved the All-Star Game when Mickey Mantle, Willie Mays, Pete Rose, Brooks ... (click for more)


