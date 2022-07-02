Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALVARADO, TANIA
333 PEARL ST DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BAILEY, APRIL DARLENE
875 PONDEROSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BARDALES-SAGASTUME, GERSON
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BATES, ERICA MONIQUE
2002 MORRIS HILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BAYMON, URUSLA T
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT.
G 48 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1,000
BROWN, CHARLES EDWARD
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BUTLER, ZION ALEXANDER
4725 SABRINA LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CASTRO, ORLIN
2212 TREEMONT DR KNOXVILLE, 37912
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DAVIS, MARICO DONTA
1603 E 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD SUPPORT
DOUGLAS, LARRY LAMAR
1107 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EASTERLY, AARON ORION
5309 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
ELDER, HERBERT
730 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GOODE, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
644 W 13TH ST CT, UNIT 187 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
HAVEMAN, ROCHELLE LEA
733 OLD UNION RD GRANT, 35747
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAZLETON, SAMUEL TATE
1478 SPRUCE DRIVE SPRING CITY, 37382
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUDSON, REBEKAH JOY
3202 TIPTON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JORDAN, ASKIA TERNAE
626 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KENNEDY, ALEXANDRIA FAY
1913 JULIAN RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KENNEDY, VICENT
5017 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
KILGORE, LANCE ROBERT
6256 VALLEY VIEW HWY WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LASITER, ROBERT ANTHONY
253 PATTERSON AVE FT. OGLETHROPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LINDER, WILL DEMARIO
1717 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071054
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LITTLE, CHRISTOPHER JEFFREY
1600 OLD PARKSVILLE RD NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (VOP)
LOCKNER, MICHELLE ANN
727 MUNRO RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STALKING
LOPEZ, ALICIA E
6187 TALL PINE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000
MARDOQUEO, CHAVEZ
119 HOLLYBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KIDNAPPING
MASSENGALE, TERRY RANDALL
5607 BROWNTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MEARS, ZAHRA D
520 LEAFWOOD DR HIXSON, 373433842
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR)
MILLER, NADIA DOMINQUE
5706 MOODY SAWYER ROAD APT B HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MONTGOMERY, DENZEL MONTEZ
5236 LOMNICK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102007
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
MOORE, ISAAC LEBRON
4330 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374113007
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
MOORE, XAVIER ISIAH
319 NORTH HOLLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NELSON, DAVID RAY
270 SHADY LANE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
NORWOOD, DEANDRA ORLANDO
2914 OLDKNOW DR NW ATLANTA, 303187245
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSEY, CHRISTOPHER SHANE
701 RIDGELAND RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RHUDY, JOHN D
3078 BELOTES FERRY RD LEBANNON, 370877906
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROBERTS, GEORGE WESLEY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SANCHEZ, MOISES MENDOZA
1750 BRIWOOD APT 3329 ATLANTA, 30329
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SCROGGS-MANN, JAMES CALVIN
1907 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SMITH, DANETTE REGINA
1107 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SMITH, RODNEY BRYAN
5144 ERVIN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTUR
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SMITH, THOMAS TORRASE
1300 GEORGIAN PLACE DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SUITS, JEFFERY MICHAEL
7403 SUTTON RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THRASHER, HAYDEN LLOYRD
145 COFFMAN DR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WALLACE, STACEY ANDREA
10405 CART RD SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, MICHAEL RAY
400 CUMBERLAND AVE JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION