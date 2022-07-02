Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALVARADO, TANIA

333 PEARL ST DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BAILEY, APRIL DARLENE

875 PONDEROSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BARDALES-SAGASTUME, GERSON

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BATES, ERICA MONIQUE

2002 MORRIS HILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BAYMON, URUSLA T

1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT.

G 48 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER 1,000BROWN, CHARLES EDWARD727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEBUTLER, ZION ALEXANDER4725 SABRINA LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECASTRO, ORLIN2212 TREEMONT DR KNOXVILLE, 37912Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADAVIS, MARICO DONTA1603 E 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD SUPPORTDOUGLAS, LARRY LAMAR1107 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE ICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAEASTERLY, AARON ORION5309 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAELDER, HERBERT730 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFGOODE, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE644 W 13TH ST CT, UNIT 187 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSELEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTHAVEMAN, ROCHELLE LEA733 OLD UNION RD GRANT, 35747Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HAZLETON, SAMUEL TATE1478 SPRUCE DRIVE SPRING CITY, 37382Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HUDSON, REBEKAH JOY3202 TIPTON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTJORDAN, ASKIA TERNAE626 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAKENNEDY, ALEXANDRIA FAY1913 JULIAN RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KENNEDY, VICENT5017 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEKILGORE, LANCE ROBERT6256 VALLEY VIEW HWY WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALASITER, ROBERT ANTHONY253 PATTERSON AVE FT. OGLETHROPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELINDER, WILL DEMARIO1717 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071054Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELITTLE, CHRISTOPHER JEFFREY1600 OLD PARKSVILLE RD NE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (VOP)LOCKNER, MICHELLE ANN727 MUNRO RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSTALKINGLOPEZ, ALICIA E6187 TALL PINE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1000MARDOQUEO, CHAVEZ119 HOLLYBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTKIDNAPPINGMASSENGALE, TERRY RANDALL5607 BROWNTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MEARS, ZAHRA D520 LEAFWOOD DR HIXSON, 373433842Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR)MILLER, NADIA DOMINQUE5706 MOODY SAWYER ROAD APT B HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MONTGOMERY, DENZEL MONTEZ5236 LOMNICK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102007Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONMOORE, ISAAC LEBRON4330 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374113007Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYMOORE, XAVIER ISIAH319 NORTH HOLLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NELSON, DAVID RAY270 SHADY LANE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEEVADING ARRESTNORWOOD, DEANDRA ORLANDO2914 OLDKNOW DR NW ATLANTA, 303187245Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONPOSEY, CHRISTOPHER SHANE701 RIDGELAND RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECRIMINAL CONSPIRACYFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYRHUDY, JOHN D3078 BELOTES FERRY RD LEBANNON, 370877906Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTROBERTS, GEORGE WESLEYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSANCHEZ, MOISES MENDOZA1750 BRIWOOD APT 3329 ATLANTA, 30329Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSCROGGS-MANN, JAMES CALVIN1907 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASMITH, DANETTE REGINA1107 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE ICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASMITH, RODNEY BRYAN5144 ERVIN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTURFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESMITH, THOMAS TORRASE1300 GEORGIAN PLACE DALTON, 30720Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SUITS, JEFFERY MICHAEL7403 SUTTON RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)THRASHER, HAYDEN LLOYRD145 COFFMAN DR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARWALLACE, STACEY ANDREA10405 CART RD SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIAMS, MICHAEL RAY400 CUMBERLAND AVE JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATION