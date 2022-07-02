 Saturday, July 2, 2022 80.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Saturday, July 2, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALVARADO, TANIA 
333 PEARL ST DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BAILEY, APRIL DARLENE 
875 PONDEROSA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BARDALES-SAGASTUME, GERSON 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BATES, ERICA MONIQUE 
2002 MORRIS HILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BAYMON, URUSLA T 
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT.

G 48 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1,000

BROWN, CHARLES EDWARD 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BUTLER, ZION ALEXANDER 
4725 SABRINA LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CASTRO, ORLIN 
2212 TREEMONT DR KNOXVILLE, 37912 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DAVIS, MARICO DONTA 
1603 E 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD SUPPORT

DOUGLAS, LARRY LAMAR 
1107 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EASTERLY, AARON ORION 
5309 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

ELDER, HERBERT 
730 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

GOODE, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE 
644 W 13TH ST CT, UNIT 187 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

HAVEMAN, ROCHELLE LEA 
733 OLD UNION RD GRANT, 35747 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAZLETON, SAMUEL TATE 
1478 SPRUCE DRIVE SPRING CITY, 37382 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUDSON, REBEKAH JOY 
3202 TIPTON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JORDAN, ASKIA TERNAE 
626 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KENNEDY, ALEXANDRIA FAY 
1913 JULIAN RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KENNEDY, VICENT 
5017 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

KILGORE, LANCE ROBERT 
6256 VALLEY VIEW HWY WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LASITER, ROBERT ANTHONY 
253 PATTERSON AVE FT. OGLETHROPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LINDER, WILL DEMARIO 
1717 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071054 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LITTLE, CHRISTOPHER JEFFREY 
1600 OLD PARKSVILLE RD NE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (VOP)

LOCKNER, MICHELLE ANN 
727 MUNRO RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STALKING

LOPEZ, ALICIA E 
6187 TALL PINE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000

MARDOQUEO, CHAVEZ 
119 HOLLYBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KIDNAPPING

MASSENGALE, TERRY RANDALL 
5607 BROWNTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MEARS, ZAHRA D 
520 LEAFWOOD DR HIXSON, 373433842 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FAILURE TO APPEAR)

MILLER, NADIA DOMINQUE 
5706 MOODY SAWYER ROAD APT B HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MONTGOMERY, DENZEL MONTEZ 
5236 LOMNICK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102007 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

MOORE, ISAAC LEBRON 
4330 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374113007 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

MOORE, XAVIER ISIAH 
319 NORTH HOLLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NELSON, DAVID RAY 
270 SHADY LANE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST

NORWOOD, DEANDRA ORLANDO 
2914 OLDKNOW DR NW ATLANTA, 303187245 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSEY, CHRISTOPHER SHANE 
701 RIDGELAND RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RHUDY, JOHN D 
3078 BELOTES FERRY RD LEBANNON, 370877906 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROBERTS, GEORGE WESLEY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SANCHEZ, MOISES MENDOZA 
1750 BRIWOOD APT 3329 ATLANTA, 30329 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SCROGGS-MANN, JAMES CALVIN 
1907 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SMITH, DANETTE REGINA 
1107 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SMITH, RODNEY BRYAN 
5144 ERVIN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO FIXTUR
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SMITH, THOMAS TORRASE 
1300 GEORGIAN PLACE DALTON, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SUITS, JEFFERY MICHAEL 
7403 SUTTON RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THRASHER, HAYDEN LLOYRD 
145 COFFMAN DR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WALLACE, STACEY ANDREA 
10405 CART RD SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, MICHAEL RAY 
400 CUMBERLAND AVE JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION


