Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ATCHLEY, SHELBY

22 TRIPP LANE TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT



BLANKS, JAMES TORRIANO

5612 WEIGELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED AGITATION)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CHAVEZ, GERARDO

6822 CONNER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



DAVIS, SCYHULER ROSJUVEN

103 FAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DEATES, DAMEON LEE

W4623 LAKEVIEW AVE MERRILL, 544529588

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FORGERY

FORGERY

PRESCRIPTION DRUG FRAUD



DOBBS, RICHARD LYNN

5932 BROWN TOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DUFF, MARTY RAY

307 MAIN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Other

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)FARRIS, DUSTIN202 DOLORES DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL DVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIFOX, MICHAEL CHARLESHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONFRIZZELL, JENNIFER NICOLE7915 LOFTIS LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPETITON TO REVOKEFRIZZELL, MAKAYLA RANA11004 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARRIS, CHRISTOPHER L746 EGYPT HOLLOW RD WHITESIDE, 37396Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHARVEY, JONATHON PAUL2412 WEST WIND DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HENDERSON, BRIAN LEBRON2611 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041704Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHICKS, BRIAN LEE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: UTCCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHUDSON, NATHAN RYAN103 BEE BRANCH BLVD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771801Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS. OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE OR DELIVERYIBANES, HECTOR HUERTA3519 MAGNUM DR HERMITAGE, 37306Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTJONES, JEREMY LYNN210 RIDGEWAY DRIVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHEVADING ARRESTKENNEDY, VICENT5017 CAMERON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE PREMEDITATED MURDEREMPLOYMENT OF A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONYFIRST DEGREE FELONY MURDERVEHICULAR HOMICIDERECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULTLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGFAILURE TO REPORT AN ACCIDENTFAILURE TO RENDER AIDDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREKINAMORE, KENDRICK TREMAIN6330 FAIREST DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KRAUSE, RICHARD DAVID6009 SHIRLEY POND RD. HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCCLURE, ANGELO AMIR2487 BRIDGE CIR APT 301 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT UNDER $1000MCGAHA, LEE ROBERT414 CHEROKEE VALLEY RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATIONMILKS, JOYCE MARIE763 ML KING BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PD911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)MOSS, EMMANUELHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSENELSON, DAVID RAY277 SHADY LANE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDERNICHOLSON, JAMES ROBERT LEE1515 49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PARMES, ROBERT E953 BOYNTON DR APT 5132 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)POSEY, JOSHUA10860 LOOP ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UNDRIDGE, ABIGAIL MAE5436 COUNTY RD 78 PISGAH,Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency:DOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSEHON, JEREMIAH ROBERT816 SMOKE RISE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)SPURGEON, NICHOLAS LUKE46 BLARNEY STONE WAY ADERSVILLE, 30103Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: OtherOTHERTAYLOR, JAMES ALBERT2011 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064222Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSPEEDINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETROUPE, ADAM CHRISTOPHER1077 CROWE CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGOFF-ROAD MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY VIOLATIONTUAPA, DAMIARS3824 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTWOODS, BOBBY2307 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)