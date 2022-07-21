 Thursday, July 21, 2022 72.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Home Damaged By Fire In Hixson Wednesday Night

Thursday, July 21, 2022

Chattanooga firefighters worked to get a Hixson house fire under control late Wednesday night in the face of several challenging factors.

Red Shift companies responded to a home in the 5700 block of Hixson Pike (near the intersection with Middle Valley Road) at 10:08 p.m. after multiple people called 911 to report that they could see smoke coming from the residence. Engine 11 was first on the scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front corner of the structure.

A water supply was established and defensive attack was launched with three hose lines in order to knock down some of the flames. A second alarm was called to bring more personnel to the scene.

Crews noticed that the front porch was torn apart and completely gone so they couldn’t enter that way. The back door was blocked due to an extreme amount of contents in the home. Once conditions had improved, firefighters made entry through a front window and transitioned from a defensive to an offensive operation. They conducted a primary search and no one was found inside.

Due to the heat and humidity, companies rotated out as they continued fighting the fire and a secondary search was done with no one found inside the vacant house. Crews remained on the scene hitting hot spots in order to get the fire fully extinguished.

The cause is under investigation. There were no injuries.

Engine 11, Ladder 19, Squad 19, Quint 16, Engine 22, Squad 7, Squad 1, Ladder 7, Quint 10, Quint 6, Quint 8, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Battalion 3, CFD Supply, CFD Investigations, EPB, CPD and HCEMS responded.


July 21, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Thinks Ex-Girlfriend Stole Temp Tag From His Car; Trash Truck Pulls Down Power Line When Dumping Trash Can, Knocking Out TV Service To Resident

July 21, 2022

Defendant In Assault At Chattanooga Church Is Finally Released From Silverdale Jail

July 21, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


A man on Shallowford Road told police he thinks his ex-girlfriend stole his temp tag off of his vehicle when she came over the night before to bring him his daughter. He said that the vehicle ... (click for more)

The defendant in a highly publicized assault at the Mount Olivet Baptist Church last December, Marcus T. Williams, 34 of Chattanooga, pled guilty to one charge of assault in front of Judge Don ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Thinks Ex-Girlfriend Stole Temp Tag From His Car; Trash Truck Pulls Down Power Line When Dumping Trash Can, Knocking Out TV Service To Resident

A man on Shallowford Road told police he thinks his ex-girlfriend stole his temp tag off of his vehicle when she came over the night before to bring him his daughter. He said that the vehicle was parked in front of the business. He said that she showed up around 11 p.m. in a new rental car. Police then went inside to view the video footage and after looking through the footage, ... (click for more)

Defendant In Assault At Chattanooga Church Is Finally Released From Silverdale Jail

The defendant in a highly publicized assault at the Mount Olivet Baptist Church last December, Marcus T. Williams, 34 of Chattanooga, pled guilty to one charge of assault in front of Judge Don Poole on Wednesday morning. The incident, which was captured on the church’s video, went viral across the country and was featured on national news. Williams came into the church ... (click for more)

Opinion

Don't Exempt Stadium TIF From TIF Rules - And Response

The City Council will soon consider a resolution to exempt the city-initiated stadium/South Broad TIF from "certain procedures" private developers must follow when they are the applicant. When the City Council debated TIF policies and procedures in 2015, former City Councilwoman Deborah Scott advised against such an exemption: "Make city desired/initiated TIFs meet the same standards ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Hillsdale President Never Called Teachers Dumb

Here is hope that common sense and cooler heads will prevail when the Hamilton County School Board convenes later this afternoon. Board Chairman Tucker McClendon wants the group to issue a resolution that will lambast Hillsdale College president Larry Arnn for calling teachers dumb which, of course, never happened. On Tuesday of this week, the same Larry Arnn penned an opinion ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Football Is Almost Here

It's hard to believe that we're just six weeks away from the start of the college football season and we're seven weeks away from the kickoff of the NFL season. High school teams begin in less than a month and for the middle-schoolers, their season begins in about three weeks. Some kids have been working out for the past few weeks and the heat has almost been unbearable. In fact, ... (click for more)

CFC Win At Syracuse Pushes Win Streak To 10

Chattanooga Football Club played its second match in New York in five days on Wednesday afternoon and dominated possession on the way to a 1-0 road victory at Syracuse Pulse. This follows Saturday’s 5-0 win in Rochester, NY against Flower City Union. Wednesday’s match was a makeup from April 3 when Chattanooga FC traveled to Syracuse to only see the match postponed due to a ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors