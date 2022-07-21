Jamaal White, 22, Arrested For Homicide Of Cecil Scoffield On June 12

Chattanooga Police charged Jamaal White, 22, on Wednesday in connection with a June 2022 homicide.

Investigators with the Homicide Unit of the Chattanooga Police Department charged White with criminal homicide, attempted 1st-degree murder, felony reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

These charges stem from the homicide of Cecil Scoffield at 2709 Citico Ave. on June 12.

Mr. Scoffield was inside his home when he was struck by gunfire that erupted outside.

White is in Gwinnett County, Ga., awaiting extradition back to Chattanooga on the charges.