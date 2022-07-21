 Thursday, July 21, 2022 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Jamaal White, 22, Arrested For Homicide Of Cecil Scoffield On June 12

Chattanooga Police charged Jamaal White, 22, on Wednesday in connection with a June 2022 homicide. 
 
Investigators with the Homicide Unit of the Chattanooga Police Department charged White with criminal homicide, attempted 1st-degree murder, felony reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. 
 
 These charges stem from the homicide of Cecil Scoffield at 2709 Citico Ave. on June 12. 
 
 Mr. Scoffield was inside his home when he was struck by gunfire that erupted outside.
 
White is in Gwinnett County, Ga., awaiting extradition back to Chattanooga on the charges.


Police Blotter: Man Thinks Ex-Girlfriend Stole Temp Tag From His Car; Trash Truck Pulls Down Power Line When Dumping Trash Can, Knocking Out TV Service To Resident

3 Juveniles Arrested In String Of Auto Burglaries


Homelessness And Its Effects On Local Business

Roy Exum: Hillsdale President Never Called Teachers Dumb

Randy Smith: Football Is Almost Here

CFC Win At Syracuse Pushes Win Streak To 10

