Signalization Project Begins In Red Bank

Officials with the City of Red Bank announced the start of the Signalization Project at the intersection of Morrison Springs Road and Dayton Boulevard.



The Signalization project will improve traffic control signals, pedestrian crosswalk and signalization.

The Morrison Springs Road and Dayton Boulevard location is the first of five phases in the project and is expected to take three to four weeks for completion.



Additional locations included in the project are Signal Mountain Road at Dayton Boulevard, Dayton Boulevard at Ashland Terrace and two locations at Morrison Springs Road and Highway 27 overpass.



"The city asks drivers for patience, courtesy and understanding as the project progresses. The final results will be an improved intersection for all," officials said.

For more information, contact Red Bank City Hall at 423-877-1103 or facebook.com/redbanktn.