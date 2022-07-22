 Friday, July 22, 2022 89.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Signalization Project Begins In Red Bank

Friday, July 22, 2022
Intersection Morrison Springs Road and Dayton Boulevard
Intersection Morrison Springs Road and Dayton Boulevard

Officials with the City of Red Bank announced the start of the Signalization Project at the intersection of Morrison Springs Road and Dayton Boulevard. 
 
The Signalization project will improve traffic control signals, pedestrian crosswalk and signalization. 

The Morrison Springs Road and Dayton Boulevard location is the first of five phases in the project and is expected to take three to four weeks for completion.
 
Additional locations included in the project are Signal Mountain Road at Dayton Boulevard, Dayton Boulevard at Ashland Terrace and two locations at Morrison Springs Road and Highway 27 overpass.
 
"The city asks drivers for patience, courtesy and understanding as the project progresses.  The final results will be an improved intersection for all," officials said. 

For more information, contact Red Bank City Hall at 423-877-1103 or facebook.com/redbanktn.

Project Information
Project Information

July 22, 2022

Signalization Project Begins In Red Bank

July 22, 2022

Case Alleging Grohn Stole Brooks Campaign Signs Is Moved To Marion County Judge

July 22, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Wakes Up At Westside Thinking She Is In Oklahoma City; Pair Get Walmart Employee To Insert Cash Card Upside Down, Make Off With $1,919 In Goods


Officials with the City of Red Bank announced the start of the Signalization Project at the intersection of Morrison Springs Road and Dayton Boulevard. The Signalization project will improve ... (click for more)

District 8 School Board Candidate Larry Grohn will have to wait until August to have his court case heard. Mr. Grohn, a former City Council member and mayoral candidate, was issued a ... (click for more)

While on routine patrol in the Westside projects, police observed a brand new GMC Yukon (rental) parked with the flashers activated. The vehicle was run through NCIC and did not come back stolen. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Signalization Project Begins In Red Bank

Officials with the City of Red Bank announced the start of the Signalization Project at the intersection of Morrison Springs Road and Dayton Boulevard. The Signalization project will improve traffic control signals, pedestrian crosswalk and signalization. The Morrison Springs Road and Dayton Boulevard location is the first of five phases in the project and is expected to ... (click for more)

Case Alleging Grohn Stole Brooks Campaign Signs Is Moved To Marion County Judge

District 8 School Board Candidate Larry Grohn will have to wait until August to have his court case heard. Mr. Grohn, a former City Council member and mayoral candidate, was issued a misdemeanor citation by the Chattanooga Police Department after the arrest warrant was recalled by General Sessions Court Judge Gerald Webb last week. In the affidavit of the arrest ... (click for more)

Opinion

Homelessness And Its Effects On Local Business

I remember watching the news during 2020 and 2021 and seeing reports of local governments in Seattle, New York, and other progressive cities purchasing apartments and hotels to house their homeless population. While this may have started as a noble ideal, it was clear from the reports that such actions only worsened addiction problems and made the homeless population further dependent ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Hillsdale President Never Called Teachers Dumb

Here is hope that common sense and cooler heads will prevail when the Hamilton County School Board convenes later this afternoon. Board Chairman Tucker McClendon wants the group to issue a resolution that will lambast Hillsdale College president Larry Arnn for calling teachers dumb which, of course, never happened. On Tuesday of this week, the same Larry Arnn penned an opinion ... (click for more)

Sports

Martin Francis, Star Notre Dame Wrestler Who Was 1st 4-Time Tennessee State Champion, Dies At 68 In Knoxville

Martin Francis, a star wrestler for Notre Dame High School who became the first four-time state champion in Tennessee history, has died in Knoxville at 68. His record remained intact for 25 years. He accomplished his feat when there were no divisions or classifications. All schools with wrestling programs wrestled in the same classification. He graduated from Notre Dame in ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Top 10 List For The Bored And Desperate

This is my least favorite time of the year. It's hot....so hot it hurts to walk outside. Even though I love summer, when it gets this hot you begin to wish for those frosty mornings in October and November. That also means it's football season and everything will be good. For those of you like me, who are bored out of your mind, looking for something to do while you wait for football ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors