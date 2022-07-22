 Friday, July 22, 2022 94.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Man Flees Deputy On His 4-Wheeler So He Could Tell His Mom Goodby Before Going To Jail

Friday, July 22, 2022
Christopher Adam Troupe
Christopher Adam Troupe

Christopher Adam Troupe, 39, or 1077 Crowe Circle in Soddy Daisy, was arrested after fleeing pursuit of a Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy while riding his off-road vehicle on a highway.

The deputy observed a black Honda four-wheeler on the road at 3000 Mowbray Pike on Tuesday at approximately 2:26 p.m., driven by a white male, who turned out to be Troupe.

The deputy tried to stop the vehicle by activating his emergency equipment, but Troupe refused to stop.

Troupe then ran a stop sign at Mowbray Pike and Poe Road. The deputy drove beside the vehicle, while continuing to use the emergency equipment, and got Troupe's attention on Henson Gap in Sequatchie County.

Troupe looked at the deputy and threw his hand up, refusing to stop.  The deputy drove up beside him again, attempting to get his attention and to get him to pull over his four-wheeler, but Troupe again refused to stop.

Troupe then made a right turn onto T.

Crowe Road from Henson Gap, and then made a left onto Crowe Circle. The deputy observed the vehicle driving in the wrong lane and lost sight of him. 

The deputy stayed in the area to try and locate Troupe. He observed fresh four-wheeler tracks in the yard at 1077 Crowe Circle leading to the woods.  After no one answered the door, the deputy walked to the woods and found the four-wheeler, which was still hot. The deputy was unable to locate a VIN number.  

Troupe then walked out of the house and told the deputy he had wanted to tell his mother goodby before he went to jail. He told the deputy he did not know he was trying to stop him until he drove up beside him.  He said he did not stop because he had a probation violation warrant in Sequatchie County and wanted to tell his mom by before going back to jail.

The deputy placed Troupe into custody for driving an off-road vehicle on the highway, reckless driving and felony evading.

Troupe was transported to the Hamilton County Jail without incident.


July 22, 2022

EPB Honored As #1 Power Company In Tennessee Valley

July 22, 2022

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

July 22, 2022

Man Flees Deputy On His 4-Wheeler So He Could Tell His Mom Goodby Before Going To Jail


EPB was recognized for the distinction of being the number one local power company in the Tennessee Valley for overall energy efficiency programs in 2021. Cindy Herron, the Vice President of ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Hill). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

Christopher Adam Troupe, 39, or 1077 Crowe Circle in Soddy Daisy, was arrested after fleeing pursuit of a Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy while riding his off-road vehicle on a highway. The ... (click for more)



Breaking News

EPB Honored As #1 Power Company In Tennessee Valley

EPB was recognized for the distinction of being the number one local power company in the Tennessee Valley for overall energy efficiency programs in 2021. Cindy Herron, the Vice President of TVA EnergyRight, presented the award to EPB President and CEO David Wade at the July board meeting on Friday. EPB was named a top performer in 12 categories when it comes to helping residential ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Hill). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING a. 2022-0125 Alex Spears (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance ... (click for more)

Opinion

Homelessness And Its Effects On Local Business

I remember watching the news during 2020 and 2021 and seeing reports of local governments in Seattle, New York, and other progressive cities purchasing apartments and hotels to house their homeless population. While this may have started as a noble ideal, it was clear from the reports that such actions only worsened addiction problems and made the homeless population further dependent ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Hillsdale President Never Called Teachers Dumb

Here is hope that common sense and cooler heads will prevail when the Hamilton County School Board convenes later this afternoon. Board Chairman Tucker McClendon wants the group to issue a resolution that will lambast Hillsdale College president Larry Arnn for calling teachers dumb which, of course, never happened. On Tuesday of this week, the same Larry Arnn penned an opinion ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: UT Dealing With Almost $60,000 Cash Or Gifts To Players During Pruitt Era

Tennessee has received the Notice of Allegations regarding alleged recruiting violations committed by its former football coach, Jeremy Pruitt, and support staff. The university confirmed the news, which was first reported by the Knoxville News Sentinel, by releasing statements Friday afternoon from Chancellor Donde Plowman and athletic director Danny White. The NCAA ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Coach Provisionally Suspended Pending Probe Of Alleged Misconduct

Jimmy Obleda, the head coach of the Chattanooga Red Wolves, "has been provisionally suspended pending the results of an ongoing USL investigation into allegations of misconduct brought forth via the USL Players Association," officials said. The USL added, "There will be no further determinations, decisions or public comments will be made until the completion of the investigation." ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors