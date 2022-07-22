Man Flees Deputy On His 4-Wheeler So He Could Tell His Mom Goodby Before Going To Jail

Christopher Adam Troupe, 39, or 1077 Crowe Circle in Soddy Daisy, was arrested after fleeing pursuit of a Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy while riding his off-road vehicle on a highway.

The deputy observed a black Honda four-wheeler on the road at 3000 Mowbray Pike on Tuesday at approximately 2:26 p.m., driven by a white male, who turned out to be Troupe.



The deputy tried to stop the vehicle by activating his emergency equipment, but Troupe refused to stop.



Troupe then ran a stop sign at Mowbray Pike and Poe Road. The deputy drove beside the vehicle, while continuing to use the emergency equipment, and got Troupe's attention on Henson Gap in Sequatchie County.



Troupe looked at the deputy and threw his hand up, refusing to stop. The deputy drove up beside him again, attempting to get his attention and to get him to pull over his four-wheeler, but Troupe again refused to stop.



Troupe then made a right turn onto T.

Crowe Road from Henson Gap, and then made a left onto Crowe Circle. The deputy observed the vehicle driving in the wrong lane and lost sight of him.The deputy stayed in the area to try and locate Troupe. He observed fresh four-wheeler tracks in the yard at 1077 Crowe Circle leading to the woods. After no one answered the door, the deputy walked to the woods and found the four-wheeler, which was still hot. The deputy was unable to locate a VIN number.Troupe then walked out of the house and told the deputy he had wanted to tell his mother goodby before he went to jail. He told the deputy he did not know he was trying to stop him until he drove up beside him. He said he did not stop because he had a probation violation warrant in Sequatchie County and wanted to tell his mom by before going back to jail.The deputy placed Troupe into custody for driving an off-road vehicle on the highway, reckless driving and felony evading.Troupe was transported to the Hamilton County Jail without incident.