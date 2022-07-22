Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Hill).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2022-0125 Alex Spears (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1850 Newell Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions.

(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)b. 2022-0130 Edward Thrasher (R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone two unaddressed properties in the 300 block of North Highland Park Avenue, from R-3 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PLANNINGa. 2022-0097 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed property in the 7500 block of Standifer Gap Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 07-12-2022 and 07-19-2022)2022-0097 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed property in the 7500 block of Standifer Gap Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)VII. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution confirming the re-appointment of Kay Baker to the Police Advisory and Review Committee for District 2, with a term beginning August 1, 2022, and expiring August 1, 2026. (District 2)b. A resolution confirming the re-appointment of Mary Anne Hensley to the Police Advisory and Review Committee for District 3, with a term beginning August 1, 2022, and expiring August 1, 2026. (District 3)c. A resolution confirming the re-appointment of Sylvester Harris to the Police Advisory and Review Committee for District 8, with a term beginning August 1, 2022, and expiring August 1, 2026. (District 8)ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTd. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to award up to $40,000.00 to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area, to construct a house at 278 West 36th Street for affordable homeownership. (District 7)e. 2022-05 Carmen Patty (Short Term Vacation Rental Application). A resolution approving Short Term Vacation Rental Application No. 18-STVR-00170 for property located at 1789 E. 12th Street. (District 8)f. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Second Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with the Forgotten Child Fund, Inc., in substantially the form attached, to lease approximately one thousand one hundred forty-two (1,142) square feet of office space at 1715 E. Main Street, identified as Tax Map No. 156B-D-011, for an additional term of three (3) months, through October 31, 2022, for the rent of one dollar ($1.00) per term. (District 8)g. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Second Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with the Forgotten Child Fund, Inc., in substantially the form attached, to lease approximately nineteen thousand five hundred sixteen (19,516) square feet of warehouse space at 1815 E. Main Street, identified as Tax Map No. 156B-D-009, for an additional term of three (3) months, through October 31, 2022, for the rent of one dollar ($1.00) per term. (District 8)h. A resolution authorizing the exemption of the City of Chattanooga and its affiliated boards and commissions from certain procedures of the application process for Tax Increment Financing when the City of Chattanooga and its affiliated boards and commissions initiate the TIF approval process, because the City of Chattanooga and its affiliated boards and commissions are seeking approval for Tax Increment Financing related to the redevelopment of the South Broad District, and following all procedures for Tax Increment Financing required by the State of Tennessee.i. A resolution of intent that (i) the proposed City of Chattanooga South Broad District Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Project (“Project”) will provide necessary improvements to public infrastructure that the City of Chattanooga (the “City”) wants to occur within the proposed time for the project, but does not currently plan to effect in the short term under its existing capital improvement plans or has not fully funded under its existing capital plans; (ii) the City Council will consider an Economic Impact Plan prepared and submitted by the City of Chattanooga Industrial Development Board, with aid from the City of Chattanooga’s Department of Economic Development, with respect to the South Broad District Project, and (iii) the City Council authorizes the City of Chattanooga's Industrial Development Board to hold a public hearing related to the South Broad District Tax Increment Financing Economic Impact Plan.FIREj. A resolution authorizing the Director of Wireless Communications to execute a Lease Agreement for the Tennessee Valley Regional Communications System (TVRCS) with Coal Creek Ventures for a tower site located on Windrock Mountain in Anderson County for a term of three (3) years and with a monthly rental amount of $1,600.00 for years one (1) through three (3), with an escalating clause for years four (4) through nine (9), as described herein, for a total of $57,600.00.k. A resolution authorizing the Director of Wireless Communications to execute a Lease Agreement for the Tennessee Valley Regional Communications System (TVRCS) with Coal Creek Ventures for a tower site located on Cross Mountain in Campbell County for a term of three (3) years and with a monthly rental amount of $1,600.00 for years one (1) through three (3), with an escalating clause for years four (4) through nine (9), as described herein, for a total of $57,600.00.LEGALl. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute an Interlocal Agreement with Hamilton County, Tennessee, to meet, study, and report to the City Council and the Hamilton County Commission related to the benefits of applying for a $750,000.00 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to secure a new route from United or Frontier Airlines for travel to Denver, Colorado, and other destinations in the West, as well as Asia, and to provide for the joint funding and operation of this Project, in the amount of $150,000.00 each by the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County, Tennessee. (Added with permission by Chairman Ledford)MAYOR’S OFFICEm. A resolution to accept and approve the Chattanooga Relief and Recovery Allocation Plan.n. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with AIM Center Inc. to develop supportive housing, for an amount not to exceed $1.5 million.o. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with Chattanooga 2.0 for the Quality Matters Fund, for an amount not to exceed $500,000.00.p. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with the Chattanooga Housing Authority for James A. Henry School Renovations and Head Start Expansion Infrastructure, for an amount not to exceed $2 million.q. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise, for a purchase-rehab-resale program, for an amount not to exceed $1 million.r. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with the Chattanooga School of Language for a Language Training Initiative for First Responders and support services, for an amount not to exceed $45,000.00.s. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, for an amount not to exceed $1 million.t. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with Community Haven for a Violence Interruption Initiative, for an amount not to exceed $1 million.u. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with the Company Lab (Co. Lab) to foster minority entrepreneurship through the Founder’s Fund, for an amount not to exceed $800,000.00.v. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with Dynamo Studios for a Mobile Studio Lab Youth Engagement Initiative, for an amount not to exceed $200,000.00.w. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with the Enterprise Center to expand the EdConnect Program, for an amount not to exceed $1.5 million.x. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with First Baptist Cares for a Mental Health Outreach Initiative, for an amount not to exceed $250,000.00.y. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with Greater Tucker Community Development Corporation to develop affordable housing for seniors, for an amount not to exceed $1.5 million.z. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with Kingdom Partners to develop affordable housing in partnership with faith-based organizations, for an amount not to exceed $1.8 million.aa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with Kingdom Partners to develop a Youth Mentorship Network, for an amount not to exceed $500,000.00.bb. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with Kingship Chess Group for the Choices with Chess Youth Mentorship Program, for an amount not to exceed $150,000.00.cc. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with Launch Chattanooga for a Kitchen Incubator Initiative, for an amount not to exceed $200,000.00.dd. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with Lifespring Community Health for a Mental Health Access Initiative for Pediatrics and Families, for an amount not to exceed $600,000.00.ee. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with Net Resource Foundation for an initiative to catalyze economic vitality in the Alton Park Community, for an amount not to exceed $250,000.00.ff. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with Pneuma Ministries for Early Learning Access Expansion, for an amount not to exceed $355,000.00.gg. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with Purpose Point Learning Academy for Early Learning Access Expansion, for an amount not to exceed $750,000.00.hh. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with the Pursuit of Happiness for underserved and under-resourced youth for a Youth Mentorship Initiative, for an amount not to exceed $500,000.00.ii. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with Reach One Teach One for a Youth Development Program, for an amount not to exceed $75,000.00.jj. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with Richmont Graduate University for a Mental Health Diversity Initiative, for an amount not to exceed $200,000.00.kk. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with Rise Chattanooga for the Teaching Kitchen Initiative, for an amount not to exceed $250,000.00.ll. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with Step Up on Second Street Inc., for supportive services, for an amount not to exceed $1.5 million.mm. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga for the Family Prosperity Initiative, for an amount not to exceed $1 million.nn. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga for a capital investment, for an amount not to exceed $500,000.00.oo. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with Volunteer Behavioral Health Care System for an initiative to expand mental health support in emergency departments, for an amount not to exceed $175,000.00.pp. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with World Changers for a Home Repair Program, for an amount not to exceed $60,000.00.qq. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Subrecipient Agreement with the YMCA of Chattanooga to expand the Y-Cap Program, for an amount not to exceed $300,000.00.PARKS & PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksrr. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to execute Change Order No. 1 for blanket Contract No. W-019-002-201, Sanitary Sewer Installation and Repair at ISS and related facilities, with Talley Construction Company, Inc., to extend the contract for three (3) months, and to amend certain unit price line items due to supply chain increases.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Other Business. (Item Listed Below):? STVR Appeal Hearing, 306 Laverne Drive - (District 6).XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, AUGUST 2, 2022 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: PLANNINGa. 2022-0097 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed property in the 7500 block of Standifer Gap Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0097 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed property in the 7500 block of Standifer Gap Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)6. Ordinances - First Reading: COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT:a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, by adding Article XVI, Chattanooga Department of Community Development, including the Office of Family Empowerment Advisory Board.7. Resolutions:COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Community Development, Codes Division to enter into agreements with Grass Buster Lawn Maintenance and River City Remodeling for litter abatement and structure boarding services, with an option to renew with each vendor, each year for up to four (4) years, for an amount not to exceed $350,000.00.PARKS & PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksb. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into a Public Private Partnership Agreement with MBSC Black Creek, LLC for the collection and long-term study of data related to infiltration, evaporation, and water reuse volumes at Black Creek Club in exchange for the issuance of credit coupons at market rate in accordance with City Code Section 31-356.2. (District 1)8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.