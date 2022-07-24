Police Blotter: Woman Applying For Online Loan Is Scammed For $1,100; Man Harassed By Texts From Girl He Met Online Who Stole His Money

A woman on Palms Court told police she had applied for credit and found that there is an account with Acima on her credit that is two months behind. She said she called Acima and they told her a diamond was leased through them using her information, but a different name, address and phone number. She said Amica is requiring a police report in order to get this off of her credit. She said because of this being on her credit report, she was denied credit. The woman told police she was also searching online for a payday loan. She said she had not applied with anyone, but got a text message from someone asking if she was still wanting to borrow money. She said she followed through and gave all of her necessary information, including her bank account information with USAA Federal Savings Bank. She said the unknown person deposited $1,100 in her account and instructed her to get gift cards for that amount and call back. She said she purchased a $500 gift card, a $450 gift card and a $125 gift card. She said she called the person and gave the gift card numbers as instructed. She said then the unknown person took the money back out of her bank account leaving her $1,100 overdrawn with her bank.

* * *

A property manager at Brookdale Hixson, 4515 Hixson Pike, told police a man was attempting to pull under the overhang and struck one of the pillars with his vehicle. The man said he did not notice any substantial damage to his vehicle that needing fixing. Police only observed some paint transfer. There was damage to the pillar, and the property manager said they would want it fixed.

* * *

While responding to an alarm on E. 43rd Street, police noticed a white female who appeared to be stuck under the fence. Police spoke with the woman, who said she had permission to stay on the property. She said she was leaving and realized she got stuck inside the fence and police pointed out a hole in a fence. The woman left on her own accord.

* * *

A man told police he parked his 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup at apartments on Lindsay Street overnight and that morning he discovered someone had cut the catalytic converter off of his vehicle and stolen it.

* * *

A man on W. 40th Street told police someone had slashed his right rear tire while he was at a friend's house in Rossville the night before, and he would like to make a police report about it. The man was told that since the incident did not occur in the city of Chattanooga, he would have to go to the Rossville, Ga. Police Department to file a police report with them.

* * *

A woman on Duncan Avenue told police she found a round and picked it up. The round appears to be a 9mm round projectile (a fired round). The woman said she found it around 7:30 p.m., and it was not there at 1 p.m. the same day. Officers could not locate any markings on her brick wall to signify where it struck. The round was turned into Property.

* * *

While on patrol, police observed a vehicle traveling east on Main Street. The brake light was out and registration was expired. Police stopped it and identified the driver. Police located a rifle-style gun. Police gave the driver a verbal warning.

* * *

An employee at Food City, 3600 Hixson Pike, provided police with camera footage of a homeless man coming into the store and concealing merchandise in his backpack before leaving the store without paying for it. Attempts will be made to identify the man.

* * *



A man called police saying there was about to be a disorder at an address on W. 14th Street Court. The man was outside of the residence with his belongings when police arrived. He said that he left the situation because he did not want to get into any kind of trouble. He said that it was all verbal and nothing got physical. The other half of this disorder left prior to police arrival. The man then left and said that he would not be returning.

* * *

Police were provided camera footage of a black male going through multiple vehicles in the parking lot at Davron Technologies, 4563 Pinnacle Ln. A man there discovered that his firearm had been taken after his truck was broken into. That was the only thing noticed as stolen. The

weapon was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

While on patrol, police noticed a white male panhandling at Exit 5 on the off ramp at I-75 NB/Shallowford Road. Police approached the man and identified him. The man was informed of the panhandling laws and that pedestrians are not allowed on the interstate. The man informed police he was clear on that and left the area without further issue.

* * *

The manager of the Comfort Inn, 2420 Williams St., told police the driver of a semi had attempted to pull into the front awning area and the top of the truck damaged the awning. Police observed the damage to the awning. The man who had been driving his Mack Truck said he misjudged the height. Police were unable to observe any damage to the truck; it is assumed to be cosmetic only.

Police did not observe any height indicators on the structure or awning.

* * *

A woman on Georgia Avenue told police a homeless man was outside her apartment going through the trash. She said the man has been hanging around for the last couple of months and going through her garbage cans. She said he sometimes hangs around the entrance to her apartment building and it makes her uneasy when she returns home late at night. Police were unable to verify the man's information, but he was told to move along and stay away from this location.

* * *

A man on McCallie Avenue told police he met a girl named "Gisella" approximately three weeks ago on Tender. He said that they had hung out several times and that she came to his residence that evening. He said she was intoxicated when she arrived and then when he did not wish to talk about their feelings, she got upset. He said after he called police to have her removed, she left. The man reported everything was verbal and she left his residence without incident.

* * *

A man at the Crash Pad hostel, 29 Johnson St., called for police help. When police arrived, he requested if we could sit in the back of the patrol vehicle together so we could be out of the heat. Police instead suggested the shade. The man then showed police texts from a woman named "Mayah." It was difficult to get information from the man, and he did not volunteer any information. He was more concerned with going to the police officer's "office" in the air conditioning to make the report, and said it would probably take them hours. Police were able to determine that the man met "Mayah" online through a dating service and he said she took money from him. He would not provide any information regarding the alleged theft. He then wanted to know what to do about her sending him harassing texts. Police asked if he had tried blocking her number, and he said he hadn't.



