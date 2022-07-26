 Tuesday, July 26, 2022 90.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Mega Millions Jackpot At $830 Million For Tonight

Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $830 million. If won, it would be the third largest jackpot win in the multi-state game’s history.

“Players are having fun and ticket sales continue to grow,” said Rebecca Paul, Tennessee Education Lottery president and CEO. “And that growth is welcome news for the important education programs we fund, including college scholarships, grants and after-school programs. And, as always, we remind everyone to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

Since the Tennessee Lottery began offering the game in 2010, Mega Millions ticket sales alone have added an estimated $261.1 million in education funding and created thousands of prize winners, officials said.
The last Mega Millions jackpot that was hit was won in Pegram on April 15 for $20 million, and in 2014, a $61 million Mega Millions jackpot was won in Bellevue.

Players have until 10:45 p.m. tonight to purchase a ticket for the big drawing.

Top Hamilton County Salaries 2022

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: Employee Name Position Name Annual Salary MILLER, STEPHEN COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER $220,000.00 METCALFE, JAMES K APPOINTED OFFICIAL-MEDICAL EXAMINER $213,706.83 MOYER, KAREN M COUNTY PHYSICIAN $210,120.00 ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has 125 More COVID Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported 125 more coronavirus cases for a total of 108,926. There are 45 patients hospitalized in the county with the virus, down from 49 on Monday, and four more with suspected cases. Of those, 24 are Hamilton County residents. There are three patients in ICU, down from six on Monday. (click for more)

Democrats Could Take County Offices - And Response (4)

We know that Hamilton County Democrat voters successfully upended the Republican primary. The professionals of election data have assigned voter ID to all voters based upon their participation in primaries. Did you pick up a Republican or Democrat ballot, it is known through records? The data supports that 30 percent of Republican primary voters or 8,000 voters had Democrat voter ... (click for more)

What Is The Source Of Judicial Review?

Several recent Supreme Court opinions have sparked a great debate in our nation about the role and function of the Supreme Court, and to a lesser degree federal courts in general. One aspect of this debate concerns the power of the unelected Supreme Court to overturn laws passed by the elected Congress and signed into law by the elected President. The debate extends to the power ... (click for more)

Lookouts Get Swept By Tennessee Smokies

The struggles continue for the Chattanooga Lookouts. It seems that the local AA affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds has been suffering from the “lack ofs” in recent weeks, that being lack of pitching and a lack of hitting. And if you really want to get down to brass tacks and discuss the bigger problem, it may be an overall lack of talent that hurts more than anything. Sunday’s ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Draw With North Colorado Wthout Obleda At Helm

A turbulent offensive showcase forced the Chattanooga Red Wolves to settle for a 0-0 draw with the North Colorado Hailstorm in the their first match without head coach Jimmy Obleda. Under interim head coach Jimmy Weekley, the Red Wolves outshot the Hailstorm 13-5, failing to represent the shot total with a goose egg on the board. The Red Wolves had many opportunities to take ... (click for more)


