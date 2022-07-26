Mega Millions Jackpot At $830 Million For Tonight

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $830 million. If won, it would be the third largest jackpot win in the multi-state game’s history.“Players are having fun and ticket sales continue to grow,” said Rebecca Paul, Tennessee Education Lottery president and CEO. “And that growth is welcome news for the important education programs we fund, including college scholarships, grants and after-school programs. And, as always, we remind everyone to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”Since the Tennessee Lottery began offering the game in 2010, Mega Millions ticket sales alone have added an estimated $261.1 million in education funding and created thousands of prize winners, officials said.The last Mega Millions jackpot that was hit was won in Pegram on April 15 for $20 million, and in 2014, a $61 million Mega Millions jackpot was won in Bellevue.Players have until 10:45 p.m. tonight to purchase a ticket for the big drawing.