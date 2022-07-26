 Tuesday, July 26, 2022 90.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


City Council Unanimously Sends Southside Stadium Plan On To IDB; Votes 8-1 To Exempt City From Certain TIF District Requirements

Tuesday, July 26, 2022

The City Council on Tuesday night voted 9-0 to send the plan for a Southside Stadium at the U.S. Pipe/Wheland Foundry site on to the City Industrial Bond. That body is expected to send it back to the City Council for final approval.

The County Commission at a Wednesday agenda session is to take up discussion of the project that involves a new city/county Sports Authority that will issue $72 million in bonds to build the "community" stadium. The County Commission is due to vote next Wednesday. It has already been approved 5-1 by the County Industrial Development Board.

A Tax Increment Financing District is to be set up and taxes collected from the district are to go toward paying off the stadium debt.

The City Council voted 8-1 to waive certain requirements that private developers must follow on a TIF. Those include filling out an application and paying certain fees. The only no vote was by Councilwoman Jenny Hill.

She asked, "What if the thing costs $15 million more (than projected)?"

Brent Goldberg, city chief financial officer, said the city would then leave out certain "bells and whistles" until they could be afforded. He said, "If we have to leave off a beer garden for the first two years, we will."

He said it appears that construction costs, including materials and labor, are leveling off or even going down.

Mr. Goldberg said the first use of the TIF proceeds would be to pay off stadium debt. He said down the line would be infrastructure and completing the Alton Park Connector, a trail along an abandoned rail line.

Jermaine Freeman, of city economic development, said the city also got a waiver of certain TIF requirements when the East Chattanooga Rising project was approved in 2019. Such exemption is allowable under state law, it was stated.

He said the city is still working with Core Development on a memorandum of understanding on what it will commit to in projects at the long-vacant brownfield site. He said a "community benefits agreement" is promised, but not yet firmed up.

Councilwoman Carol Berz said, "It appears that we don't have a number of the pieces in place, and I have a problem with that."

Councilman Chip Henderson said the brave push forward though all details may not be worked out, while the timid stand pat until everything is finalized on paper.

 

 

 

 

 


July 27, 2022

Top Hamilton County Salaries 2022

July 26, 2022

Man Charged With Assault And Rape Of His Wife After She Told Him Of Having An Affair

July 26, 2022

Charles Reif Was Only Steps Away From His Brewery From His Delightful Home At 219 Poplar


Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: Employee Name Position Name Annual Salary MILLER, STEPHEN COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER ... (click for more)

Shawn D. Roberson, 37, of Timber Knoll Drive in Chattanooga, was arrested on Monday at his home after his wife accused him of assault and rape. According to his wife, after telling her husband ... (click for more)

Charles Reif, brewer and bottler at Chattanooga, was among those living very close to downtown in the 200 block of Poplar Street on Cameron Hill. The Reifs were originally from Cincinnati, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Top Hamilton County Salaries 2022

Here are the top Hamilton County salaries: Employee Name Position Name Annual Salary MILLER, STEPHEN COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER $220,000.00 METCALFE, JAMES K APPOINTED OFFICIAL-MEDICAL EXAMINER $213,706.83 MOYER, KAREN M COUNTY PHYSICIAN $210,120.00 ... (click for more)

Man Charged With Assault And Rape Of His Wife After She Told Him Of Having An Affair

Shawn D. Roberson, 37, of Timber Knoll Drive in Chattanooga, was arrested on Monday at his home after his wife accused him of assault and rape. According to his wife, after telling her husband that she had been unfaithful to him, for approximately four hours Roberson choked, tripped, pushed, dragged, pulled, hit and shook her. She said he threatened repeatedly to kill her and ... (click for more)

Opinion

Democrats Could Take County Offices - And Response (4)

We know that Hamilton County Democrat voters successfully upended the Republican primary. The professionals of election data have assigned voter ID to all voters based upon their participation in primaries. Did you pick up a Republican or Democrat ballot, it is known through records? The data supports that 30 percent of Republican primary voters or 8,000 voters had Democrat voter ... (click for more)

What Is The Source Of Judicial Review?

Several recent Supreme Court opinions have sparked a great debate in our nation about the role and function of the Supreme Court, and to a lesser degree federal courts in general. One aspect of this debate concerns the power of the unelected Supreme Court to overturn laws passed by the elected Congress and signed into law by the elected President. The debate extends to the power ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Get Swept By Tennessee Smokies

The struggles continue for the Chattanooga Lookouts. It seems that the local AA affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds has been suffering from the “lack ofs” in recent weeks, that being lack of pitching and a lack of hitting. And if you really want to get down to brass tacks and discuss the bigger problem, it may be an overall lack of talent that hurts more than anything. Sunday’s ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Draw With North Colorado Wthout Obleda At Helm

A turbulent offensive showcase forced the Chattanooga Red Wolves to settle for a 0-0 draw with the North Colorado Hailstorm in the their first match without head coach Jimmy Obleda. Under interim head coach Jimmy Weekley, the Red Wolves outshot the Hailstorm 13-5, failing to represent the shot total with a goose egg on the board. The Red Wolves had many opportunities to take ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors